Overseas Batters vs Bowlers — Who Makes SRH Released Players 2026 List?

The franchise is set to go through some tough changes ahead of IPL 2026.

In the past few years, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have changed the way they have played the game in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise must now determine the SRH released players 2026 list ahead of the next edition.

In a recent interview, opener Abhishek Sharma spoke about the freedom which Pat Cummins gives his players, and the thought process behind going berserk from ball one. However, they must now strike the right balance to make the right choices for the SRH retention list, along with the names for the SRH released players 2026.

The Orange Army have been a team that has relied on a lot of individual brilliance coming together. However, the team did not live up to the expectations in 2025 and will be looking to bounce back in the next edition. Another important point to discuss would be the overseas names in the SRH released players 2026 list.

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen has been one of the standout players for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and watching him in the SRH released players 2026 list would not be easy for the fans. The 34-year-old South African wicketkeeper-batter has retired from international cricket to focus on franchise-based leagues.

His performance in IPL 2025 was outstanding too. Klaasen scored 487 runs in 14 matches with an average of 44.27, with a century and a fifty under his belt. But, he was retained for a humongous sum of INR 23 crore, which the franchise might find difficult to match in the upcoming edition.

To add to that, the management would want to focus on options that provide the same strength as Klaasen in order to make sure that the quality of cricket does not go down. But considering all factors, Heinrich Klaasen seems to be drifting towards the SRH released players 2026 list more than the SRH retention list, as of now.

Eshan Malinga

The 24-year-old Sri Lankan pacer has impressed in the last edition of the IPL, picking 13 wickets in seven matches with an economy of 8.92. However, with the other bowling options in the arsenal, Eshan Malinga remains doubtful to be in the SRH retention list.

The pacer was acquired ahead of the last season for a sum of INR 1.20 crore, and letting him go would free up a good amount.

Releasing Klaasen and Malinga both would guarantee the franchise a hefty sum ahead of the auction for the next edition, and the management would be pleased to utilise it in the best possible manner. The results for the franchise have not been the best recently, and they would like to get them in line with their processes, which portray a fearless approach led by the skipper himself.

