Overseas players RCB should retain before the IPL 2025 mega auction

We look at three overseas players RCB can choose from to retain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are among the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They had plenty of match-winners in their squad for the 2022-24 cycle and qualified for the playoffs twice in three editions. A mega auction will happen for a fresh season, and RCB must rebuild.

It would be hard for them to make some harsh calls and leave a few quality players to satisfy the criteria of maximum retention. They had a few top names in the overseas contingent but will have to look beyond plenty of them. The key would be to find ideal foreign players to retain so that they serve the franchise for a long time.

Will Jacks

Will Jacks seems the best option for Royal Challengers Bengaluru to retain, for he ticks various boxes. Firstly, Jacks is only 25 years old and has a whole career ahead of him, meaning he can be a long-term investment for the franchise. Secondly, Jacks contributes with both bat and ball, making him an all-round package to work with.

He showed his capabilities in the second half of IPL 2024 and has a lot more to offer if used precisely in the coming seasons. With more international exposure, Jacks will become a better version and come back stronger next season. For now, he seems RCB’s best bet on every aspect, and if retained, Jacks can become an integral member of the side like Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers in the past.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell is another solid option to retain for Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Maxwell is an all-rounder and a runaway match-winner in this format of the game. While he wasn’t as consistent in IPL 2024, his best has come with RCB only and is always a threat to the opponents.

Glenn Maxwell is a spin-hitter who can be flexible with his batting positions, making him a real deal to have for the middle overs. Further, he is bowling at his best and can be a valuable option against LHBs in any phase of the innings. Overall, Maxwell is an all-round package like Will Jacks and has so much to offer to any side, and RCB know his value more than anyone else.

Cameron Green

Cameron Green is another all-rounder with massive potential. Unlike Will Jacks and Glenn Maxwell, Green is a pace-bowling all-rounder who can be a long-term investment for any T20 side based on his credentials. Any player who can be flexible with his batting and bowl a few overs with the ball is an asset in the shortest format of the game.

The venue in Bengaluru suits Green’s nature of batting, and his bowling is ever-improving. He can bowl those hard lengths and cramp the batters, making him a decent enforcer in the middle overs. Further, Green is still very young and will be a long-term investment for RCB, who require such players in their rank.

