'Zero game awareness' - Fans unhappy with Arshdeep Singh's wild slog to tie the game vs Sri Lanka

The ODI series between Sri Lanka and India started on a dramatic note, with no team emerging winner and the game ended in a tie.
 By Darpan Jain Aug 2, 2024, 23:36 IST
Arshdeep Singh is a good player.?width=963&height=541&resizemode=4

The ODI series between Sri Lanka and India started on a dramatic note, with no team emerging winner and the game ended in a tie. It was a game full of turns and twists, with both sides making mistakes at crucial junctures to let the game slip after having a hold.

Batting first, Sri Lanka could only get a mere 230/8 on a tricky deck - thanks to a terrific fifties by Dunith Wellalage (67) and Pathum Nissanka (56). Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel dismissed two batters each, whereas four other bowlers snared a wicket each.

India started aggressively in the chase, scoring 71 runs in the powerplay, with Rohit Sharma (51) the chief destructor, as he usually is. However, once Sri Lankan spinners came into play, the Men in Blue lost the plot, falling one after another to bring the opponent back into the fold.

Also Read: A List of India's ODI matches resulting in a TIE

Several Indian batters got starts, but none could convert them into a substantial score to keep the game in balance till the last wicket. More drama unfolded in the end moments, which led to a tie when India should have closed the game earlier without much fuss.

Arshdeep Singh plays a reckless shot to tie the game

When Shivam Dube got out, India required a solitary run and had as many as 14 balls to achieve the target but had only one final wicket left in the form of Arshdeep Singh. However, the batter played a big slog sweep against the line and was adjudged LBW, levelling the scores to tie the game.

While Rohit Sharma accepted bizarre things happen in cricket, he wasn’t pleased with the efforts of his batters, stating India should have achieved the target.

“The scores are gettable, it's just that you have to bat well to get that score. We batted well in patches. There was no consistent momentum through the game for us. In the end, (it was) a little disappointing - 14 balls (and) 1 run to get. These things happen. It was important to hold the nerve and stay in the game. We should have got that one run.”

Here are some reactions:

While Arshdeep is not a specialist batter, he can hold the bat and score crucial runs, as visible during the T20 World Cup 2024. His reckless shot was avoidable; he should have tapped and run rather than going for a glory shot against Charith Asalanka on a spin-friendly deck and would have been massively disappointed with his shot selection.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram and YouTube.

From around the web