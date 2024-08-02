'Zero game awareness' - Fans unhappy with Arshdeep Singh's wild slog to tie the game vs Sri Lanka

The ODI series between Sri Lanka and India started on a dramatic note, with no team emerging winner and the game ended in a tie.

The ODI series between Sri Lanka and India started on a dramatic note, with no team emerging winner and the game ended in a tie. It was a game full of turns and twists, with both sides making mistakes at crucial junctures to let the game slip after having a hold.

Batting first, Sri Lanka could only get a mere 230/8 on a tricky deck - thanks to a terrific fifties by Dunith Wellalage (67) and Pathum Nissanka (56). Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel dismissed two batters each, whereas four other bowlers snared a wicket each.

India started aggressively in the chase, scoring 71 runs in the powerplay, with Rohit Sharma (51) the chief destructor, as he usually is. However, once Sri Lankan spinners came into play, the Men in Blue lost the plot, falling one after another to bring the opponent back into the fold.

Several Indian batters got starts, but none could convert them into a substantial score to keep the game in balance till the last wicket. More drama unfolded in the end moments, which led to a tie when India should have closed the game earlier without much fuss.

Arshdeep Singh plays a reckless shot to tie the game

When Shivam Dube got out, India required a solitary run and had as many as 14 balls to achieve the target but had only one final wicket left in the form of Arshdeep Singh. However, the batter played a big slog sweep against the line and was adjudged LBW, levelling the scores to tie the game.

What a dramatic turn of events! 😲



Back-to-back wickets for skipper Asalanka turned the game on its head, with the match tied! 😶‍🌫️



Watch #SLvIND ODI series LIVE on #SonyLIV 🍿 pic.twitter.com/qwu5rmlZIQ — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) August 2, 2024

While Rohit Sharma accepted bizarre things happen in cricket, he wasn’t pleased with the efforts of his batters, stating India should have achieved the target.

“The scores are gettable, it's just that you have to bat well to get that score. We batted well in patches. There was no consistent momentum through the game for us. In the end, (it was) a little disappointing - 14 balls (and) 1 run to get. These things happen. It was important to hold the nerve and stay in the game. We should have got that one run.”

Here are some reactions:

1 run needed in 14 balls



Arshinder Singh Dhoni: pic.twitter.com/HbdUSNMIVf — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 2, 2024

Arshdeep Singh waiting for Gambhir in dressing room pic.twitter.com/4ismPhnUQS — yaarivanu_unknownu (@memesmaadonu) August 2, 2024

Samne se tera crush aa raha hai. Don't get too excited. act normal



Arshdeep : #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/crkaEijfM6 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) August 2, 2024

What the hell Arshdeep was trying to do there ????? Such a dumb decision making from him, man GG need to give them some commonsense, there was just 1 run needed and I have no idea why he was going for the six when Asalanka was trying to hit his stumps !!



Horrible from Arshdeep!! pic.twitter.com/J1mTE4Jwrk — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) August 2, 2024

Arshdeep, PBKS blood kicked in & he went for a slog god damn 🤣🤣🤣 — arfan (@Im__Arfan) August 2, 2024

Arshdeep did a Shannon Gabriel 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — tea_addIct 🇮🇳 (@on_drive2306) August 2, 2024

What was that from Arshdeep?

Absolutely zero game awareness. The field was spread out, all he had to do was tap the ball into the leg side... — Shaan Waseem (@shaanwaseem2) August 2, 2024

While Arshdeep is not a specialist batter, he can hold the bat and score crucial runs, as visible during the T20 World Cup 2024. His reckless shot was avoidable; he should have tapped and run rather than going for a glory shot against Charith Asalanka on a spin-friendly deck and would have been massively disappointed with his shot selection.

