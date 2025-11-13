3 Overseas Players Who Might Be Forced Into MI Released Players 2026 List

The IPL 2026 auction will take place in December.

The IPL 2026 retention talks are heating up with only a couple of days remaining for the franchises to submit their final picks. The five-time Indian Premier League champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), have most of their bases covered. But talking about the MI released players 2026 list, some overseas picks may not cut due to budget constraints.

The Hardik Pandya-led team staged a brilliant comeback in the previous edition, following their bottom-place finish in the IPL 2024. Alongside MI’s star-studded Indian core, several overseas players had also shown glimpses of brilliance throughout the season. Though there is no limit on the number of players that can be retained before the upcoming mini auction, the franchise might be forced to release some high-utility players to balance their auction budget.

Let’s take a look at three foreign players who might be forced to be a part of the MI Released Players 2026 List and enter the IPL 2026 auction.

Will Jacks

Mumbai Indians had roped in the English all-rounder for INR 5.25 crore. The England player represented the franchise in 13 league-stage matches before flying home for the West Indies series.

In his maiden appearance for MI, Jacks scored 233 runs at an average of 23.30, striking at 135.46. He also managed six wickets at an economy of 8.57. But the management is expected to be eager to bring back their IPL 2023 squad member, Cameron Green. Most of the teams would be seen to bid hard for the Australian all-rounder. This might push Hardik Pandya’s team to include the 26-year-old in the MI released players 2026 list to free up their purse for the IPL 2026 auction.

AM Ghazanfar

The franchise had spent INR 4.80 crore on the promising Afghanistan youngster, AM Ghazanfar. But the 19-year-old was ruled out of the edition due to a lower back injury.

His countryman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, had replaced him in the Mumbai Indians squad. Though the player has made a return to his national side, MI might consider releasing him ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline.

Trent Boult

The former New Zealand pacer, Trent Boult, was acquired for a huge amount of INR 12.5 crore. Previously, he was a crucial figure of the team, snaring 38 wickets in 29 matches across two seasons since the IPL 2020. But adding the seamer in the MI released players 2026 list would open up purchase opportunities for the franchise in the IPL 2026 auction.

His partnership with the MI pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, has proven to be the game-changer for the Mumbai outfit. The veteran Black Caps player was also the highest wicket-taker for MI in the IPL 2025, registering 22 scalps in 16 fixtures. These extraordinary stats had placed him fourth in the Purple Cap standings of the previous edition. However, with age not on his side and an increasing risk of injuries for the 36-year-old, the management will weigh the pros and cons of adding him to the MI released players 2026 list.

