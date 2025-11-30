4 Overseas Stars Who Could Be Budget Steals At IPL 2026 Auction

The IPL 2026 auction will be held on December 16.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction is only a few weeks away, and the teams are working intensely on their strategy. All the franchises have announced their IPL 2026 retention list, with released players and emerging stars entering the auction pool.

A few record-breaking buys are expected at the IPL 2026 auction, as 10 teams will aim to fill a total of 77 slots within the INR 237.55 crore available purse. The star players, including Prithvi Shaw, Venkatesh Iyer, Liam Livingstone, and Glenn Maxwell, are likely to attract bids from multiple franchises, but the mini auction might also witness multiple franchises make some overseas budget steals.

Finn Allen

The sidelined New Zealand opener Finn Allen has been in sublime form in 2025. In 30 matches, the right-hander has amassed 811 runs at an average of 30 and an explosive strike rate of 201.24. This includes a rapid 151-run knock in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, highlighting his ability to dismantle any bowling attack. His emphatic run has earned him a national call-up for the Pakistan series, where he smashed 144 runs at a strike rate of 211.76.

If you haven't seen Finn Allen bat, enjoy this masterclass. 151* in just 51 balls.



Finn Allen is a BEAST.

pic.twitter.com/Dl5mYDGgUU — Cricketwood (@thecricketwood) November 16, 2025

Despite being with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for two years, Finn Allen has yet to make his IPL debut. He went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction, but with multiple franchises looking for an explosive top-order batter, Fin Allen is expected to be a budget steal deal at the IPL 2026 auction.

Delano Potgieter

Delano Potgieter is an emerging all-rounder from South Africa who came to the limelight during the SA20 2024-25, courtesy of his power-hitting lower down the order and handy bowling. Representing MI Cape Town in SA20, Potgieter hammered 172 runs at an average of 86 with a strike rate of 168.62. With the ball, he picked up six wickets in four innings at an average of 10.83.

Let's go !!!!!!!!!

Delano Potgieter is pink 🩷🩷pic.twitter.com/489uWUFkLj — AdityaRRaj (@RR_for_LIFE) September 9, 2025

Thanks to his SA20 exploits, Potgieter also featured for MI New York in MLC 2025 and played in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. Potgieter’s next stop is expected to be the IPL 2026 auction, where the Mumbai Indians (MI) can pick him. Having played for Saint Lucia Kings in CPL 2025, a sister franchise of Punjab Kings (PBKS), he could be on their target players list as well.

Spencer Johnson

Australia’s Spencer Johnson has had a frustrating 2025 year, having missed a lot of action due to severe back and disc injuries. He endured a disappointing last season, taking only one wicket in four matches, while leaking runs at a high economy of 11.73 and a bowling average of 133. Additionally, the left-arm pacer hasn’t featured in competitive cricket since IPL 2025. As a result, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) parted ways with Johnson ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

20 Balls, 3 Wickets, 1 Run.



Watching Spencer Johnson in KKR Colours will be Fun.💟😍pic.twitter.com/mo1BHjAZZ7 — Rokte Amar KKR (@Rokte_Amarr_KKR) November 25, 2024

Johnson, considered as a potential replacement for veteran Mitchell Starc in the Australian cricket team, is eyeing a comeback through the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26. If he returns to form, Johnson could play a key role in any team’s success. However, with uncertainty about his fitness and game time, he is likely to be a budget pick at the IPL 2026 auction.

ALSO READ:

Lungi Ngidi

Despite being South Africa’s premier bowler across formats with impressive numbers, Lungi Ngidi has mostly played as a backup pacer in the IPL. Over four seasons, Ngidi has played only 16 matches and has taken 29 wickets at a modest economy of 8.53. However, franchises like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and KKR, who are searching for overseas seamers in the IPL 2026 auction, could have Ngidi on their target players list.

His recent form further backs his case, having claimed 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.60 since the last season of the cash-rich league. In ODIs, the right-arm pacer has snared 11 wickets at an average of 20.45 and an economy of 5.55, underlining his value. Hence, Lungi Ngidi is expected to be available at a lower price at the IPL 2026 auction, but could prove to be a match-winner.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.