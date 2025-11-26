Paarl Royals Sign 17-Year-Old England Prodigy for SA20, Could Emerge as Wildcard Pick at IPL 2026 Auction

England’s 17-year-old prodigy Thomas Rew will feature in the first part of the SA20 2025-26 season for the Paarl Royals (PR) before heading to the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 as a key England prospect. Rew, who turns 18 this Saturday (November 29), is widely regarded as a serious talent due to his remarkable composure and batting skills beyond his years.

Thomas Rew Set To Represent Paarl Royals in SA20 2025-26

Although the Paarl Royals have not yet disclosed which player Rew will replace in the squad, his recent form and SA20 contract reinforce his rising star status.

For England U19s, the right-hander scored 132 runs in three innings at an impressive average of 66 and a strike rate of 97.27, including a blazing fifty. In domestic cricket, his List A record includes 352 runs in 10 innings, averaging 44 and boasting a strike rate of 94.62, with two half-centuries. He also featured in the T20 Blast, gaining valuable experience despite modest returns.

Earlier this year, highlighting his potential, Rew smashed the fastest Youth one-day century by an England U19 batter, surpassing the previous record held by Ben Foakes and England white-ball captain Harry Brook. He scored a brisk 131 off just 89 balls to guide his side to a thrilling one-wicket victory against India U19.

The Paarl Royals’ squad for SA20 2025-26 will start from December 26, with the David Miller-led franchise opening its campaign against two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Rew will get a huge opportunity to share the dressing room with veteran internationals like Miller, Sikandar Raza, Gudakesh Motie, and Rew’s compatriot Dan Lawrence, giving him an excellent environment to learn and grow.

Paarl Royals SA20 2025-26 squad: Asa Tribe, Bjorn Fortuin, Daniel Lawrence, David Miller, Delano Potgieter, Eashan Malinga, Gudakesh Motie, Hardus Viljoen, Jacob Johannes Basson, Keagan Lion-Cachet, Kyle Verreynne, Lhuan-dre Pretorious, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqabayomzi Peter, Ottneil Baartman, Rubin Hermann, Saikandar Raza, Vishen Halambage.

ALSO READ:

Thomas Rew Could Be a Potential Wildcard Pick for IPL 2026 Auction

Thomas Rew’s upcoming stint with Paarl Royals in SA20 2025-26 not only provides valuable T20 experience but also puts him on the radar of IPL franchises, particularly Rajasthan Royals (RR). Given that the Paarl Royals is the sister franchise of the Rajasthan Royals, Rew could emerge as an attractive wildcard option for RR in the IPL 2026 auction.

If Rew can continue to impress, he may attract bids from RR, who often look to nurture young talent by providing them with IPL exposure. This pathway could position Rew as a potential game-changer for RR’s middle order in the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.