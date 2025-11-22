Part Of GT Retained Players 2026, Star Replaces Mahipal Lomror To Earn Captaincy For Rajasthan in SMAT 2025

The youngster has showcased prolific performances in the recent past.

After featuring in the GT retained players 2026 list, Gujarat Titans youngster Manav Suthar has unlocked a new achievement in his cricketing career. The 23-year-old has been named as the captain for his state team, Rajasthan for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025. Suthar replaces teammate Mahipal Lomror for the role.

Manav Suthar has been a prolific performer for his state ahead in his brief career so far, especially in the First-class format of the game. His all-round abilities have enhanced his game to the next levels, making him the topic of discussion amongst a lot of stakeholders. It would be because of the same reason that the youngster has found himself in the GT retained players 2026 sheet.

All said and done. leading Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy would be a challenge that would test the leadership qualities of the youngster early in his career. The cricket board handing over the responsibilities to the 23-year-old also shows that they are willing to invest in youth, handing newer challenges in order to prosper in their careers.

Amongst GT Retained Players 2026 Player To Lead Rajasthan

What might surprise a lot of the fans would be the fact that Manav Suthar has not showcased a superb record in the shortest format for his state, Rajasthan. His numbers do not speak very highly of him as a player in the T20 format, and that is exactly why his selection as skipper might raise a few eyebrows. That being said, it would also be important to focus on the potential of the player.

Suthar has managed to pick just 10 wickets in the 15 matches that he has bowled in, in T20 cricket for Rajasthan. But his economy has been 7.05, which is wonderful for a left-arm spinner, who is always under the pump with the batters looking to score at a brisk rate in the middle-overs. Hence, his economy will have to be valued more than the wickets. Sometimes, it is more than just numbers.

On the contrary, in First-class cricket, the youngster has picked 122 wickets in just 28 matches so far, and has registered a highest score of an unbeaten 96. Though the formats would be completely different, there is no scarcity of potential in the youngster. And that is exactly the reason why the call to name him as the skipper does not come as a surprise.

Rajasthan Squad For SMAT 2025 For First Three Games

Manav Suthar(Capt.), D Hooda, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Sharma, R Golada, Ram Chauhan, A Kookna, Ashok Sharma, Akash Singh, Ajay Raj Singh, Sahil Dewan, Bharat Sharma, KS Rathore, Sachin Yadav, K Nagarkoti, S Garhwal, R Chahar.

