Part of KKR Retention List, Star Batter Smashes 33 off 13 Balls in Abu Dhabi T10 League

After being part of the KKR retention list, Rovman Powell, representing the UAE Bulls, played a blistering innings of 33 off just 13 balls against Royal Champs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

KKR Retention List Star Delivers a Blazing Innings in Abu Dhabi T10

In the match, UAE Bulls batted first and posted a total of 124/6 in 10 overs. Phil Salt, who opened the innings for them, scored 37 off 15 balls and provided a fast start. After being down to 67/3 in the sixth over, Rovman Powell came to the crease for the Bulls.

The KKR retention list star played a fiery knock of 33, which came in just 13 balls. In the eighth over, he smashed Chris Jordan for 25 runs, including three sixes and a four. In the end, he was dismissed by Isuru Udana, and with a strike rate of 253.85, his innings ended with one four and four maximums.

In reply, Royal Champs came very close but lost the match by just four runs. For them, Aaron Jones scored 37* off 14, and Chris Jordan made 33* off 11. For the UAE Bulls, Junaid Siddique took three wickets, while Sunil Narine and Muhammad Rohid Khan picked up one each.

Rovman Powell, in the first match as well, played a quickfire knock of 22 off just nine balls at a strike rate of 244.44, but the UAE Bulls lost in the end by a close margin of six runs.

ALSO READ:

Rovman Powell Form in 2025

Rovman Powell has been included in the KKR retention list because of his power-hitting. His form in 2025 is not that high, but he has played some impactful and quickfire innings. In the CPL 2025, he scored 241 runs in nine innings at an average of 48.20 and a strike rate of 183.96. In T20Is, his form is also decent, as recently in the series against New Zealand he played two innings of 33 off 23 and 45 off just 16 balls.

So even though he does not have big scores, his innings have been impactful because of the pace at which he plays, and for the shorter format, that is more important. KKR will be hoping that Rovman Powell carries his good form into the upcoming IPL 2026 season, as he could play an important role for them, especially since he has been retained ahead of the likes of Andre Russell.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.