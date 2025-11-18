Part of LSG Retention List 2026, India Domestic Stars Shine With Terrific Ranji Trophy Centuries

Both LSG players have been in fine form in Ranji Trophy.

After sealing a spot in the LSG retention list 2026, Lucknow Super Giants players – Abdul Samad and Shahbaz Ahmed – hit terrific centuries in the Ranji Trophy fixture. Samad plays Jammu and Kashmir, and Shahbaz is part of Bengal, as both flexed their batting skills in red-ball cricket.

Abdul Samad hits ton to put Jammu and Kashmir on top

Abdul Samad didn’t have a great outing in the first innings of the Jammu and Kashmir and Hyderabad game. However, he bounced back strongly in the second innings and hit his maiden century of the season.

Samad hit the century at a quick rate in just 170 balls, including eight boundaries and six maximums, while batting at No.5. The counterattacking knock from the batter helped Jammu and Kashmir put the pressure back on the opponent, as Samad continued batting even after completing his century.

This was his seventh FC hundred, and the batter, despite being known for his big-hitting, boasts a decent red-ball record with the bat. He has been in good form throughout this season, but missed out on a big score in the previous innings.

Shahbaz Ahmed makes a statement century

Meanwhile, Bengal and LSG batter Shahbaz Ahmed was another top performer in the early period of Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy. He scored 101 runs in 122 deliveries, comprising 11 boundaries and two maximums, at a strike rate of 82.79.

His knock was timely for Bengal, as it ensured Assam are too behind in the contest now. This was Shahbaz’s first ton of the season and second in First Class.

Like Samad, he had been getting starts and hitting fifties in the previous games, but a big score eluded him every time. However, Shahbaz finally ensured staying longer at the crease, completing the milestone this time to power his team to a comfortable position, even though he was dismissed soon after the century.

Why Abdul Samad and Shahbaz Ahmed are in LSG retention list 2026

During the mega auction, Abdul Samad joined Lucknow Super Giants for INR 4.20 crore, while Shahbaz Ahmed was sold for INR 2.40 crore. Samad was almost certain to be in the LSG retention list 2026, for he is among their few lower-order batters who can power pacers right from the start.

Samad did a fine job in IPL 2025, having a strike rate of 176.34 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 4.22. However, Shahbaz’s retention might have been a slight surprise, given that he didn’t have a great IPL 2025 and doesn’t boast an encouraging record in general.

A major reason could be the lack of quality left-arm spinners in the market, for the best ones were already sold in the mini auction. His recent form, albeit in red-ball cricket, might also have tempted the Lucknow-based franchise to give him more chances.

While LSG have the likes of Manimaran Siddharth, Shahbaz also brings the batting value, and his overall price is not too high either. He will be the backup in the side and get chances occasionally when any of the main players get injured or the track requires an additional spinner.

