Part of Mumbai Indians Retained Players 2026, Raj Angad Bawa Impresses With All-Round Show in SMAT 2025-26

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa was the star for Chandigarh in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025-26 clash against Bihar on Wednesday (November 26).

Raj Angad Bawa All-Round Brilliance Powers Chandigarh to Dominating Victory

After Chandigarh captain won the toss and chose to field, Bawa produced an impactful bowling performance, taking two wickets while conceding just 25 runs from his four overs at an impressive economy rate of 6.25. His disciplined spell, coupled with Sandeep Sharma’s effective 4/48, helped restrict Bihar to a modest total of 158 runs.

Chandigarh’s chase got off to a promising start with Manan Vohra scoring a lively 50 off 40 balls and Arjun Azad adding 31 off 21 deliveries. However, after quick wickets reduced them to 110/3, Bawa stepped up with a crucial innings of 36 runs off just 22 balls, maintaining a strike rate of 163.63, including four boundaries and a six. His well-timed knock stabilised the innings, paving the way for Chandigarh’s eventual victory.

Raj Angad Bawa was signed by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 auction at his base price. Known for their ability to nurture and develop domestic talent, MI will be hoping he can evolve into the next Hardik Pandya, an explosive all-rounder capable of winning matches both for MI and India.

However, Bawa’s IPL journey so far has fallen short of expectations. In the IPL 2025 season, he appeared in three matches for MI and scored just eight runs at a strikingly high strike rate of 200, but struggled to make a significant impact. His earlier IPL stint was during the 2022 season with Punjab Kings (PBKS), where he managed only 11 runs in two matches at an average of 5.50 and a strike rate of 78.57. Notably, he has yet to bowl an over in IPL matches to date.

Despite these modest IPL numbers, Bawa’s all-round skills and recent performances in domestic cricket reinforce the belief that he has the potential to become a valuable asset.

