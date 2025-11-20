Part of RCB Retention List for IPL 2026, Phil Salt Hammers 13-ball 37 in Abu Dhabi T10 [WATCH]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and England wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt gave a testament to his sheer power-hitting abilities by blasting a quickfire 13-ball 37 in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 2025.

Plying his trade for the UAE Bulls, the England star batted at a fiery strike rate of 284.61, including an impressive five boundaries and two maximums in the match against the Vista Riders. Salt’s knock eventually helped his side chase down the target of 76 and win the contest by a big margin of 9 wickets and 27 balls remaining.

In the process, the UAE Bulls also registered their first win of the season, having lost their opener to Deccan Gladiators. They are currently fourth in the points table with two points from two games.

RCB will be extremely happy with Phil Salt retention for IPL 2026

Bought for INR 11.5 crores at the mega-auction last time around, Phil Salt played a key role in RCB’s maiden title-winning campaign in IPL 2025. He finished as the second-highest run-scorer for the franchise with 403 runs, after Virat Kohli’s 657.

Since the IPL, Salt has continued his sublime form, smashing four fifties and a century. The century and two of his half-centuries came while playing for England, while he hit the other two in The Hundred 2025 and Vitality Blast 2025 each.

Overall, he has looked in dominating form this year and RCB will be happy with their decision to retain Salt and will hope he could maintain the momentum going into the next season. Keeping him also sorts RCB’s opening pair for IPL 2026 as Salt and Virat Kohli have already built a partnership and can continue operating in the next edition too.

RCB Retained Players List IPL 2026

Abhinandan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, *Jacob Bethell, Jitesh Sharma, *Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya, *Nuwan Thushara, *Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Dar, *Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, *Tim David, Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal

