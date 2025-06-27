News
As the teams prepare for the IPL 2026 auction, the batters of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are regaining their form.
indian-premier-league-ipl

PBKS, Gujarat Titans Stars on Verge of Release Before IPL 2026 Auction Find Form in MLC 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 27, 2025
3 min read

Both have performed well in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 for Washington Freedom.

Both have performed well in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 for Washington Freedom.

As the teams prepare for the IPL 2026 auction, the batters of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are regaining their form. Glenn Maxwell and Glenn Phillips have performed well in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 for Washington Freedom and will press a case for retention in the IPL.

Maxwell has 227 runs at an average of 56.75 and a 200.88 strike rate in six innings, including a century. Further, he has three wickets at 32.33 runs apiece in three outings, with a best of 2/35.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Meanwhile, Glenn Phillips has 48 runs at an average of 24 and a 126.31 strike rate in four innings, including a best of 33*. Earlier today, he played a fine cameo while batting at No.6 to take his team over the line in a daunting chase.

ALSO READ:

While Maxwell was abysmal in IPL 2025, Glenn Phillips didn’t get a chance to showcase his all-round talent at any stage and was ruled out midway through the tournament due to an injury he sustained while fielding in one of the games. Both will likely be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, given they made little impact on the team.

Should PBKS and Gujarat Titans retain Glenn Maxwell and Glenn Phillips?

Punjab Kings bought Glenn Maxwell for INR 4.20 crores in the IPL 2025 auction, but he failed to perform again. He could only score 48 runs at an abysmal average of 8 and a strike rate of 97.95 in six outings and took four wickets at 27.50 runs apiece in six innings.

However, Maxwell has performed for another team under Ricky Ponting at the Washington Freedom, and he might get another chance in IPL 2026. He is not costing a big sum either, and PBKS can retain him due to his dual value, given he is more than a part-time bowler.

Meanwhile, Glenn Phillips was unfortunate to end up in a franchise that couldn’t recognise his talent or use him wisely. However, he fits perfectly in GT’s setup, given they don’t have enough quality middle-order batters; an area that was exposed when Jos Buttler was unavailable and the top order failed.

Then, Phillips also provides ample bowling value and is a solid fielder, making him a complete package. Ideally, GT should retain him and give him a long run next season, but it won’t be surprising if they release him.

