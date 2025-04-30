PBKS Qualification Scenarios: Will Punjab Kings Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have now consolidated their chances of playoffs qualification in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) after a comprehensive 4-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Chasing 191, PBKS completed the run-chase with two balls and six wickets left. With the race to the playoffs tightening, fans are wondering: Will PBKS qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs?
Here’s a deep dive into the latest PBKS qualification scenarios after the win against CSK.
After the win against CSK, PBKS’ record reads:
The updated IPL 2025 points table sees PBKS still among the top teams but with Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru pulling away slightly.
Punjab Kings are in total control of their destiny to a large extent. Several factors are working in their favour:
Can PBKS qualify comfortably from here? Here’s a realistic look at the Punjab Kings qualification scenarios:
Given the points table situation, PBKS should be targeting at least two wins from their last four games to control their own playoff fate.
Punjab Kings’ upcoming matches:
Each of these matches holds high importance. Two wins could secure PBKS’s playoff spot, and a third win will definitely see them secure a top-two spot.
The question — Will PBKS qualify — still has a positive outlook. Winning two out of their next four matches should almost certainly see Punjab Kings qualify for the playoffs. While PBKS has a little leeway after being in a superior position, they can’t afford to get complacent.
As things stand, PBKS playoffs chances remain good — but their qualification is yet to be sealed.
Punjab Kings likely need to win at two of their remaining four matches to reach 16 points, which historically has been enough to guarantee playoff qualification.
If PBKS win only one of their remaining four matches, they will finish on 15 points. In that case, they will be in contention for qualification but their fate will have to depend on other results and will also need a good Net Run Rate on their side.
Delhi Capitals will play against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals in their remaining four matches.
After the win tonight, PBKS are in a good spot to finish in the top two and get two attempts at qualifying for the summit clash.
