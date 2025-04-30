News
Yuzvendra Chahal Picks Up Second IPL Hattrick, Takes Four Wickets in One Over Against CSK in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 30, 2025

Yuzvendra Chahal Picks Up Second IPL Hattrick, Joins Elite List with 4-Wicket Over Against CSK in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Chahal picked up the wickets of Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad in three consecutive deliveries to complete his hat-trick.

Yuzvendra Chahal Picks Up Second IPL Hattrick, Takes Four Wickets in One Over Against CSK in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal entered the record books after picking up his second Indian Premier League (IPL) hattrick during the ongoing match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The incident happened on the 19th over of CSK’s innings. Chahal picked up the wickets of Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad in three consecutive deliveries to complete his hat-trick. Earlier in the same over, Chahal had picked up the wicket of MS Dhoni.

Notably, Chahal’s previous hat-trick came against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) back in 2022. With the feat today, the 34-year-old leggie joined an elite list comprising Yuvraj Singh and Amit Mishra to have multiple hat-tricks in IPL. Amit Mishra tops the leaderboard with three to his name.

Watch the video of Chahal’s hat-trick today against CSK below.

ALSO READ:

Yuzvendra Chahal heroics restrict CSK to below 200

Speaking about the CSK vs PBKS match, Chahal’s heroics bundled out the home side for 190. He eventually finished with stellar figures of 4 for 32 in his three overs.

The MS Dhoni-led side lost their last five wickets in seven balls and fell short of breaching the 200-run mark. Apart from Chahal, Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen got two wickets each while Azmatullah Omarzai and Harpreet Brar got one apiece.

Earlier, Sam Curran propelled the CSK innings almost single-handedly with a fiery 88 off 47. Dewald Brevis also played a clinical cameo of 32 off 26 balls.

CSK are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with just two wins and seven losses. While their season is more or less over, they are still in contention mathematically and will need to win all their matches and hope other results go their way in a bid to secure a playoffs spot.

CSK vs PBKS
IPL 2025
PBKS
Yuzvendra Chahal

