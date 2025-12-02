PBKS Top Priorities At IPL 2026 Auction: Punjab Kings will enter the upcoming Indian Premier League auction with the second-lowest budget, but that is mainly because of the balanced squad they were able to build last time around and don’t need to tinker with it too much. With a PBKS remaining purse of INR 11.5 crore, the last season’s runners-up only have four slots to fill, including two overseas names.

PBKS already have a strong pool of Indian talents – both experienced and young, while also boasting of some key overseas players. With some minor tweaks and strategic additions in the IPL 2026 auction, PBKS will be eager to go the distance and lift their maiden title. Let’s see the PBKS top priorities at IPL 2026 Auction that they will be looking to add to complete their squad puzzle.

Glenn Maxwell replacement

One major task for PBKS will be to acquire a solid replacement for Glenn Maxwell after letting him go on the retention deadline day. Bought for INR 4.2 crore, Maxwell had a subpar IPL 2025 before leaving the tournament midway due to a finger injury. With a utility spin-bowling all-rounder thus being a top priority, let’s look at the names who can be on the PBKS shortlist to fill Maxwell’s void.

Michael Bracewell : The Kiwi has been in top form this year with both bat and ball for his national team and in franchise leagues. Bracewell can thus step in with his useful spin bowling while adding firepower to the batting attack.

: The Kiwi has been in top form this year with both bat and ball for his national team and in franchise leagues. Bracewell can thus step in with his useful spin bowling while adding firepower to the batting attack. Sikandar Raza: The Zimbabwe legend has previously featured in the IPL for Punjab Kings but went unsold last year. Nevertheless, his recent form can put him in contention for an IPL 2026 bid. He is a reliable option and won’t cost a big sum, given there’s ample value in him as a player.

The Zimbabwe legend has previously featured in the IPL for Punjab Kings but went unsold last year. Nevertheless, his recent form can put him in contention for an IPL 2026 bid. He is a reliable option and won’t cost a big sum, given there’s ample value in him as a player. Liam Livingstone: Livingstone can make a return to Punjab, having spent three seasons previously with them. His best IPL campaign in IPL 2022, where he scored 437, averaging over 35, was with PBKS, and he would look to do an encore if picked by them at the auction.

Overseas wicketkeeper-batter

Aussie wicketkeeper Josh Inglis was a surprise name in the PBKS released list 2026 because he played a key role in their run to the final in IPL 2025. Coach Ricky Ponting revealed that Inglis’ availability in the upcoming season could be a problem as he is set to get married during the IPL window, which forced the franchise to let him go. In such a scenario, who will PBKS look to acquire?

Finn Allen: A genuine power-hitter with hefty strike rates, he has been in blistering form this year. The Kiwi is thus a lethal option to have in the arsenal and can be used as a power play enforcer.

A genuine power-hitter with hefty strike rates, he has been in blistering form this year. The Kiwi is thus a lethal option to have in the arsenal and can be used as a power play enforcer. Tim Seifert: Another Kiwi who can be on the PBKS radar is Tim Seifert. They need a replacement for Josh Inglis, and Seifert has enough experience playing in franchise T20 leagues and has looked in fiery form during the CPL 2025 earlier this year.

Another Kiwi who can be on the PBKS radar is Tim Seifert. They need a replacement for Josh Inglis, and Seifert has enough experience playing in franchise T20 leagues and has looked in fiery form during the CPL 2025 earlier this year. Josh Inglis: With Inglis putting his name in the auction despite a curbed availability, PBKS can consider roping him in again since he has been one of their top performers and has looked in good touch for Australia too. PBKS can thus consider acquiring a backup to fill Inglis’ void when he leaves and then potentially retain both till the next mega-auction.

Backup for Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is the frontline spinner, with Harpreet Brar being the finger spinner in the side. However, with PBKS releasing Pravin Dubey, there is a place for one more wrist spinner who can serve as a backup for Yuzi if needed.

Ravi Bishnoi: The Indian leggie is one of the top spinners available at the IPL 2026 auction after LSG released him. While multiple franchises are expected to be in his pursuit, the Punjab Kings would strongly hope to steal a deal.

The Indian leggie is one of the top spinners available at the IPL 2026 auction after LSG released him. While multiple franchises are expected to be in his pursuit, the Punjab Kings would strongly hope to steal a deal. Rishad Hossain: The Bangladesh cricketer could be bought as a backup for Yuzvendra Chahal and has the potential to be the perfect long-term successor. He is also handy with the bat and can add more depth to the PBKS lineup.

The Bangladesh cricketer could be bought as a backup for Yuzvendra Chahal and has the potential to be the perfect long-term successor. He is also handy with the bat and can add more depth to the PBKS lineup. Rahul Chahar: He already has a previous association with the franchise, spending three seasons with them and is a good backup option to have. Chahar’s leg-spin skills could provide vital support and bolster the spin department.

