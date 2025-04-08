News
PBKS vs CSK Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 8, 2025

PBKS vs CSK Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Both teams are coming into this match after losing their last game.

PBKS vs CSK Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

Match no. 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Punjab Kings have won two matches and lost one so far. They lost their last match to Rajasthan Royals by 50 runs. Nehal Wadhera tried to help while chasing, but the team couldn’t catch up after his wicket.

Chennai Super Kings have lost three matches in a row. In their last game, they were beaten by Delhi Capitals. Vijay Shankar played well, but CSK still lost.

PBKS vs CSK Playing 11 Today

Both teams are coming into this match after losing their last game. Punjab Kings have won two out of three matches, so they are likely to stick with the same playing 11. Chennai Super Kings, who have now faced three straight losses and made changes in their last match but still couldn’t win, might also go with the same team again to avoid more confusion.

Punjab Kings Playing 11

Punjab Kings, even though they lost their last match, are still in good form. So, they are expected to go with the same team again.

PBKS XI: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Players: Priyansh Arya, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Vyshak Vijaykumar

ALSO READ: PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

PBKS Batting Order:

  • Openers: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya (likely impact player)
  • No.3: Shreyas Iyer
  • Middle-order: Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge,
  • Lower-order: Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs CHE

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings have now faced three straight losses. They brought in Devon Conway and Mukesh Choudhary in the last game, but despite the result, they might continue with the same lineup to maintain some stability.

CSK XI: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Players: Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis

ALSO READ: PBKS vs CHE Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

CSK Batting Order:

  • Openers: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway
  • No.3: Ruturaj Gaikwad
  • Middle-order: Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube (likely impact player), Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w)
  • Lower-order: Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
PBKS vs CSK
Punjab Kings

