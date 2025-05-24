News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
PBKS vs DC Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl

PBKS vs DC Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Today IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 24, 2025 - 2 min read

Punjab Kings might make a few changes to their team, while Delhi Capitals are likely to stick with the same lineup.

PBKS vs DC Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

Match No. 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Let’s check the PBKS vs DC Playing 11 for today.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) won their last match against Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs. They batted first and scored 219 runs for five wickets, then bowled well to stop Rajasthan from chasing the target.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals (DC) lost their previous game by 59 runs to Mumbai Indians. They gave away 180 for five while bowling and then struggled with the bat, falling short in the chase.

This upcoming match between PBKS and DC is being replayed because the previous game between them at Dharamshala was called off midway due to tensions between India and Pakistan.

PBKS vs DC Playing 11 Today

Punjab Kings might make a few changes to their team, while Delhi Capitals are likely to stick with the same lineup.

Punjab Kings Playing 11

Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis are available for Punjab Kings and could be included in the playing eleven for this match.

PBKS XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Players: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan

ALSO READ: PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction

PBKS Batting Order:

  • Openers: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh
  • No.3: Shreyas Iyer
  • Middle-order: Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh
  • Lower-order: Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar (likely impact player)

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs DC

Delhi Capitals Playing 11

Axar Patel’s availability for this match is still uncertain as he also missed the previous game. So, Delhi Capitals are likely to go with the same team again.

DC XI: Faf du Plessis(c), Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Players: KL Rahul, Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L

ALSO READ: PBKS vs DC Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

DC Batting Order:

  • Openers: Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul (likely impact player)
  • No.3: Abishek Porel
  • Middle-order: Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam
  • Lower-order: Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
PBKS vs DC
Punjab Kings
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings are a better side and will know the conditions better, so they should win.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 66 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

12:02 pm
Darpan Jain
Rajat Patidar has been fined INR 24 Lakhs for maintaining a slow over rate for RCB, while Pat Cummins fined INR 12 Lakhs.

Why Was Rajat Patidar, Entire RCB Team Fined 90 Lakhs While SRH Captain Pat Cummins Got Away With 12 Lakhs Fine for Slow Overrate During IPL 2025 Match?

Rajat Patidar and Pat Cummins have been fined for slow over rate.
12:07 pm
Darpan Jain
Will RCB Be Able To Replace Tim David for IPL 2025 Playoffs if He Can’t Play

Will RCB Be Able To Replace Tim David for IPL 2025 Playoffs if He Can’t Play?

With the playoffs only a few days away, RCB will be hoping the injury isn’t serious.
10:20 am
Sagar Paul
Shubman Gill looks set to take over the leadership of the Indian Test team on the England tour after Rohit Sharma decided to retire.

Shubman Gill Gets Captaincy Check Mark From Gujarat Titans Teammate After IPL 2025 Success

Several experts have highlighted why Gill is ideal to lead the Indian team through the transition.
10:10 am
Darpan Jain
‘Losing This Game Was Good’ – RCB Stand-In Skipper Jitesh Sharma Makes Strange Remark After Loss to SRH in IPL 2025

‘Losing This Game Was Good’ – RCB Stand-In Skipper Jitesh Sharma Makes Strange Remark After Loss to SRH in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered a 42-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.
1:04 am
Vishnu PN
who will finish top two in ipl 2025 playoffs race rcb top two mi top two race

IPL 2025 Top Two Qualification Scenarios: Can RCB, GT, PBKS or MI Seal a Top Spot?

11:45 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.