PBKS vs DC Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Today IPL 2025 Match

Punjab Kings might make a few changes to their team, while Delhi Capitals are likely to stick with the same lineup.

Match No. 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Let’s check the PBKS vs DC Playing 11 for today.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) won their last match against Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs. They batted first and scored 219 runs for five wickets, then bowled well to stop Rajasthan from chasing the target.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals (DC) lost their previous game by 59 runs to Mumbai Indians. They gave away 180 for five while bowling and then struggled with the bat, falling short in the chase.

This upcoming match between PBKS and DC is being replayed because the previous game between them at Dharamshala was called off midway due to tensions between India and Pakistan.

PBKS vs DC Playing 11 Today

Punjab Kings Playing 11

Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis are available for Punjab Kings and could be included in the playing eleven for this match.

PBKS XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Players: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan

PBKS Batting Order:

Openers: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh No.3: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer Middle-order: Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh

Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh Lower-order: Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar (likely impact player)

Delhi Capitals Playing 11

Axar Patel’s availability for this match is still uncertain as he also missed the previous game. So, Delhi Capitals are likely to go with the same team again.

DC XI: Faf du Plessis(c), Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Players: KL Rahul, Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L

DC Batting Order:

Openers: Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul (likely impact player)

Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul (likely impact player) No.3: Abishek Porel

Abishek Porel Middle-order: Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam

Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam Lower-order: Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar

