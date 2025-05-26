PBKS vs MI Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Today IPL 2025 Match

The PBKS vs MI is the penultimate clash of the IPL 2025 league stage.

The penultimate clash in the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played tonight between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both teams faced Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous clash and achieved contrasting results. Let’s recap and take a look at the PBKS vs MI playing 11.

DC handed a defeat to PBKS by chasing a 200+ score in the rescheduled match at the same venue. Shreyas Iyer led the score charts with a half-century to set up 206/8. However, Sameer Rizvi’s late blitz ended DC’s campaign on a high note.

On the other hand, MI crushed DC’s hopes of IPL 2025 playoffs with a 59-run win at their home den, Wankhede Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav’s 73 off 43 set the crowd ablaze to help MI put up 180/5. Only four DC batters managed 20 or more runs as the side was bundled out for 121 with 10 balls to spare.

While PBKS and MI have qualified for the playoffs, this match is of paramount importance as it’d decide the fate of all four teams heading into the next stage of the tournament. The winner of this clash will most probably jump to Qualifier 1, gaining a huge advantage ahead of the summit clash.

ALSO READ: PBKS vs MI Dream 11 Prediction

PBKS vs MI Playing 11 Today

Punjab Kings will make a couple of changes. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians may head into this fixture with the same combination.

Punjab Kings Playing 11

Punjab Kings are coming on the back of a loss. Moreover, two players are most likely unavailable for this contest. Marco Jansen, reportedly, has left the PBKS camp to prepare for his upcoming national duties for the World Test Championship Final. Yuzvendra Chahal has endured an injury.

PBKS 11: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Kyle Jamieson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh, Pravin Dubey.

Impact Players: Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett.

ALSO READ: PBKS vs MI Top Captaincy Picks

PBKS Batting Order:

Openers: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh No.3: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer Middle-order: Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh,

Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Lower-order: Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Pravin Dubey, Harpreet Brar (likely impact player)

Mumbai Indians Playing 11

Mumbai Indians’ last fixture ended in a thumping win. They may enter this content with an unchanged 11 as all international players are most likely available.

MI 11: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Impact Players: Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju.

ALSO READ: PBKS vs MI Odds and Betting Tips

MI Batting Order:

Openers: Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma

Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma No.3: Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav Middle-order: Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir

Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir Lower-order: Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma (likely impact player)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.