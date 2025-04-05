PBKS vs RR Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players, and Likely Batting Order for Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Match

Both teams might stick with the same playing XI.

Match No. 18 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Punjab Kings have won their first two matches. They beat Gujarat Titans first and then defeated Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets in their last game.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, won their previous match against Chennai Super Kings by six runs. It was their first win of the season after back-to-back losses to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

PBKS vs RR Playing 11

Both teams are coming into this match after winning their previous games, so they might stick with the same playing XI. The only expected change for Rajasthan Royals is that Sanju Samson, who was earlier used as an impact player, is now fully fit and will lead the team throughout the match as captain.

Punjab Kings Playing 11

Punjab Kings have won both of their matches with the same playing combination, so they are expected to go with the same team once again.

PBKS XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Players: Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar

PBKS Batting Order:

Openers: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh

Shreyas Iyer

Middle-order: Nehal Wadhera (likely impact player), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge

Lower-order: Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals won their previous match. The only expected change is that Sanju Samson, who was earlier used as an impact player, is now fully fit and will captain the team for the full match.

RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(c,wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Players: Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh

RR Batting Order:

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson

Nitish Rana

Middle-order: Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga

Lower-order: Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kumar Kartikeya (likely impact player)

