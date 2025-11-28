Delhi Capitals Franchise Rope in Star England Player for SA20 2026, Set to Eye Him in IPL 2026 Auction

DC will enter the bidding hall with a remaining purse of INR 21.8 crore.

The Delhi Capitals’ (DC) sister franchise, Pretoria Capitals, have signed star England wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox for the upcoming SA20 2026. He will replace Saqib Mahmood in the Capitals’ squad as the pacer has been sidelined for the entire edition due to a knee injury.

Earlier, Cox had played for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the inaugural SA20 edition. He could collect only 44 runs in seven appearances at a sub-par strike rate of 100.

Delhi Capitals Might Eye Jordan Cox in IPL 2026 Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are known for their tactical strategy of roping in the same players in their squads across the global T20 leagues. Previously, fans have seen the most successful IPL teams, like the Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to strengthen their core by including their respective stars, i.e., Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Faf du Plessis, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine.

Ahead of the forthcoming season of the cash-rich league, DC might also follow the same footsteps to acquire the swashbuckling English player. Notably, their International League T20 (ILT20) team, Dubai Capitals, have also signed Cox as a replacement player ahead of the 2025-26 season, starting on December 2.

However, following a fifth-place finish in the IPL 2025, the franchise has offloaded some of their crucial overseas stars for the subsequent edition. Their releases include vice-captain Du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Sediqullah Atal, and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

ALSO READ:

Jordan Cox Was Top Run-scorer in The Hundred 2025

The 25-year-old had put up a stunning show in the latest edition of The Hundred. The gloveman registered 367 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 173.93, including three fifty-plus scores. His exceptional form played a pivotal role in the Oval Invincibles’ third successive title-winning campaign in the tournament.

Though the Delhi outfits are set to continue with their primary gloveman KL Rahul, they have another wicketkeeping option in the form of youngster Abhishek Porel. But the team needs a strong overseas top-order batter, especially after releasing Du Plessis and Fraser-McGurk. Having said that, the England player perfectly fits in the required role and is expected to feature in the DC IPL 2026 squad.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.