Pretoria Capitals Rope in Former Delhi Capitals Batter As Will Jacks Replacement For SA20 2026

The Pretoria Capitals have announced Shai Hope as a replacement player for the upcoming SA20 2026 season. Hope is a former player of their IPL sister franchise, Delhi Capitals. His first and only Indian Premier League (IPL) stint so far came in 2023. The SA20 2026 will also be Hope’s maiden participation in the South Africa league.

Shai Hope Replaces Will Jacks in Pretoria Capitals for SA20 2026

Will Jacks, who was supposed to don the Pretoria Capitals jersey for a record fourth time, would not be available for the SA20 2026 season due to national duties. The England player will be busy for the coveted Ashes 2025 in Australia, starting from November 21. The last Test of the five-match series will begin on January 4, 2026, meaning Will Jacks will miss more than half of the league stage. He was acquired for his fourth-consecutive season at the cost of ZAR 1.1 million (approximately INR 56 lakh).

The SA20 2026 season will begin on December 26 between MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants. Pretoria Capitals will begin their campaign on December 27 against Joburg Super Kings. The knockouts will begin on January 21, 2026, and the Final will be played four days later.

Shai Hope will take over Jacks’s duties as a good striker of the ball.

Pretoria Capitals Squad for SA20 2026

Anrich Nortje, Miguel Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Wayne Parnell, Josh Little, Shaun von Berg, Adil Rashid, Cameron Delport, Theunis de Bruyn, Marco Marais, Jimmy Neesham, Kusal Mendis, Daryn Dupavillon, Shane Dadswell, Eathan Bosch, and Shai Hope.

