Punjab Kings All-Rounder Shines With the Ball in MLC 2025, but IPL 2026 Retention in Jeopardy

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell showed his bowling expertise during the 26th match of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 between Washington Freedom and Seattle Orcas. His spell was instrumental in his team’s comprehensive victory in Florida.

Maxwell snared three wickets while conceding 12 runs at an economy rate of three in his four-over spell to break the batting lineup of the Orcas. He dismissed big batters like Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, and Kyle Mayers to leave the opponent reeling in the first innings.

Maxwell shared the new ball with Saurabh Netravalkar, and the move paid dividends, as he dismissed Jones in his first over before removing Taylor in his next. Later, he came to bowl his third consecutive over and sent Mayers back to provide a dream start to the Freedom.

The @WSHFreedom have come out in the fiercest of fashions, taking FIVE wickets in the #LexusPowerplay! What a performance this is and on Independence Day no less! 🦅🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/K9yDbFee17 — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 5, 2025

These were his best bowling figures in the tournament’s history, and Maxwell again showed how much value he adds in white-ball teams. His bowling has always been underrated, for the Aussie all-rounder is more than a part-timer and is a solid off-spinner who can bowl on any surface, proven numerous times over the years.

Punjab Kings might release Glenn Maxwell ahead of IPL 2026 auction

While Glenn Maxwell is having a fine season in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, the Punjab Kings might not retain him before the IPL 2026 auction. As has been the case previously, Maxwell disappointed the franchise big time with his poor performances, especially with the willow and was dropped midway.

He could only score 48 runs at an abysmal average of 8 and a 97.95 strike rate in six innings, with a best of 30. Five of those six outings saw him scoring runs in single digits, including a golden duck in the inaugural match of the season.

As a bowler, he took four wickets at 27.50 runs apiece and conceded 8.46 runs per over in six innings, including a best of 1/5. Hence, PBKS might look to release him after another poor season, given they bought him for INR 4.20 crores in the previous auction.

Maxwell hasn’t been a trustworthy option in the last couple of seasons, and PBKS have other options to choose from in the next auction. If they want, PBKS can re-buy him from the auction if his price is reasonable, but for now, they should let him go and free some purse.

