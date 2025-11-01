Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians Youngsters’ Low Scoring Ranji Trophy Returns Raise Concerns Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline

The franchises will have to submit their retention picks on or before November 15.

Only 14 days are left for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to submit their IPL 2026 retention picks. As the IPL 2026 retention deadline approaches, teams are set to consider all the aspects before deciding their core squad ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Amidst this, a few underwhelming performances in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26 might affect the franchise’s pre-decided retention plans.

Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians Stars Falter on Ranji Trophy Third-round Opening Day

Several star IPL youngsters have had a sub-par outing on Day 1 of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26. The formidable opening pair of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have had contrasting days for their respective sides. Priyansh Arya, who had grabbed the headlines on his debut season in the IPL 2025, contributed a crucial 40 for Delhi against Puducherry.

But Prabhsimran Singh failed to make his way back among the runs. The Punjabi batter was dismissed for just 17 runs, facing Goa. He has managed to score only 72 runs in his last five innings of the ongoing red-ball tournament so far.

Notably, Mumbai Indians’ (MI) player Naman Dhir has also endured a similar run of form in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. After putting up just 59 runs in his first two matches, the 25-year-old once again went back to the pavilion for a cheap score of four.

The Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) Abdul Samad had started off the domestic event with 59 runs against Mumbai. The big-hitter even followed it up with a pivotal 76-run knock facing Rajasthan. But coming into the third-round fixture against Chattisgarh, he managed only 15 runs as Jammu and Kashmir finished the day on 195/4.

Considering the inconsistent performances, the franchise might opt for another finishing option in the IPL 2026 auction. Earlier, the 24-year-old also had an average season in his maiden appearance for the side. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter managed to put up only 164 runs in 13 group-stage matches for LSG.

On the other hand, star Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Ramandeep Singh has also failed to regain his form. After a disastrous IPL 2025, the Punjab player scored only six runs and scalped a wicket on his maiden Ranji Trophy appearance of the season. Following this, he once again could not manage to play an impactful innings for Punjab.

In their third-round fixture against Goa, the batter was dismissed for just 22 runs. Earlier, Ramandeep also had an underwhelming IPL 2025 for the Knights. Alongside the continued poor streak of runs, the 28-year-old’s below-par last-season stats might decrease his retention chances prior to the IPL 2026 retention deadline. He had scored only 47 runs in 11 IPL 2025 matches at an average of just 9.40.

