hobart hurricanes bbl 2024 25 mitchell owen
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 4, 2025

Punjab Kings Name BBL Star As Replacement for Injured Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to a fractured finger

hobart hurricanes bbl 2024 25 mitchell owen

Punjab Kings have signed Australian big-hitter Mitchell Owen as a like-for-like replacement for Glenn Maxwell for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The Australian will join the Ricky Ponting-coached team for a price of INR 3 crore. Maxwell was ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 due to a finger injury he suffered before their match against Chennai Super Kings.

Punjab Kings Replace Glenn Maxwell With Mitchell Owen

Owen was crucial in Hobart Hurricanes winning the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-25 with a record-breaking 108 off 42 balls in the final against Sydney Thunder.

The 23-year-old will pull out of the Pakistan Premier League (PSL) 2025 after his maiden IPL call-up. Owen has already played seven matches in PSL 2025 for Peshawar Zalmi and scored 101 runs at a stunning strike rate of 198.

More to follow…

Big Bash League 2024/25
Glenn Maxwell
Hobart Hurricanes
IPL 2025
Mitchell Owen
Punjab Kings

