Punjab Kings Name BBL Star As Replacement for Injured Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings have signed Australian big-hitter Mitchell Owen as a like-for-like replacement for Glenn Maxwell for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The Australian will join the Ricky Ponting-coached team for a price of INR 3 crore. Maxwell was ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 due to a finger injury he suffered before their match against Chennai Super Kings.

Owen was crucial in Hobart Hurricanes winning the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-25 with a record-breaking 108 off 42 balls in the final against Sydney Thunder.

The 23-year-old will pull out of the Pakistan Premier League (PSL) 2025 after his maiden IPL call-up. Owen has already played seven matches in PSL 2025 for Peshawar Zalmi and scored 101 runs at a stunning strike rate of 198.

