Punjab Kings Pacer Suffers Injury Days Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline.

He has been injury-prone.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against England, starting tomorrow. Jamieson has been injury-prone and has found it increasingly challenging to maintain long-term fitness.

A statement released by New Zealand confirmed that Jamieson experienced side stiffness while training in the nets ahead of the first ODI and will return to Christchurch for medical assessment. The team management doesn’t want to take any risks ahead of a long summer and will hope he recovers in time for the subsequent series.

“BLACKCAPS pace-bowler Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out of the upcoming Chemist Warehouse ODI series after experiencing stiffness in his left side during training at Bay Oval on Saturday. The 30-year-old pace bowler will return to Christchurch this afternoon for further assessment.”

Jamieson last played an ODI in the Champions Trophy 2025 final and missed the Pakistan series at home. Overall, he has played four ODIs this year after missing the format altogether in 2024, as he has struggled to remain fit since a major stress fracture.

Kyle Jamieson expected to return for West Indies series

Kyle Jamieson’s exclusion from the England rubber has been labelled ‘precautionary’ by New Zealand’s head coach, Rob Walter, and his replacement will be announced following the end of the opening round of the One-Day competition. They expect Jamieson to get fit in time for the West Indies series, starting November 5 with a five-match T20I series, followed by three ODIs and as many Tests at home.

ALSO READ:

Kyle Jamieson will need intense managing to keep himself going throughout the home summer, and he will likely rest in patches. High-performance coaches Chelsea Lane and Matt Dallow have been managing his bowling program by changing biomechanics.

He has shown encouraging improvements this year and was also part of the Punjab Kings during the end phase of the tournament, where he replaced his Kiwi partner, Lockie Ferguson. Jamieson’s main target will be a Test return, a format he hasn’t played since February last year and featured only three times since 2023.

Then, there’s also the T20 World Cup in the subcontinent next year, where New Zealand will need him fit and firing to overcome a debacle in the last edition. Hence, the team management and the medical group don’t want to take any risk and allow Jamieson to rest as much as possible, as they build towards the bigger goal across formats.

New Zealand squad for England ODIs

Mitchell Santner (capt), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.