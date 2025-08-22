Punjab Kings Have The Best Base To Build From: 4 Players They Should Look To Acquire At IPL 2026 Auction

They were runners-up of IPL 2025.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) had a near-perfect Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, wherein they reached the final. The Shreyas Iyer-led side, however, ended up losing the final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by just six runs.
Despite losing the final, they had a lot of positives to take away. More importantly, they now have a strong core which they can look to build upon for next season. This includes their skipper, Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh, and Arshdeep Singh, all of whom could be retained before IPL 2026. But, like any other franchise, the two-time runners-up will have their task cut out at the IPL 2026 mini-auction.
So, which players could Punjab Kings sign in a bid to strengthen their base? We take a look at four such players:
Cameron Green missed the IPL 2025 season because of a lower-back injury, but recently, the Australia all-rounder has shown promising signs of revival in his form, at least with the bat.
Green scored three fifties in the away T20I series against West Indies in July, and followed it up with a 13-ball 35 in the first T20I against South Africa just last week. That knock consisted of four fours and three sixes.
One concern with Green, however, is that he hasn’t started bowling because of his back injury. However, should Punjab Kings part ways with someone like Marcus Stoinis, Green could be an ideal choice. Only that, there might be a bidding war for Green with multiple franchises possibly showing interest.
Nandre Burger is another player who could fit Punjab Kings’ plans for IPL 2026. With Lockie Ferguson having been ruled out of IPL 2025 midway due to an injury, PBKS are in need of an overseas pacer.
The South African speedster, who has taken seven wickets in six matches, could be an ideal option for Shreyas Iyer and Co. since his presence would add depth to the pace attack. Burger was acquired by the Rajasthan Royals (RR), towards the end of IPL 2025, as an injury replacement for Sandeep Sharma. But he did not play any games.
This, however, doesn’t mean that Burger would be retained by RR. He could very well go under the hammer at the IPL 2026 auction. Punjab Kings are one of those few teams that need a quality foreign pacer. So, it won’t come as a surprise should they fight hard to get Burger, who has 88 wickets from 78 T20s.
ALSO READ:
Gulbadin Naib, the all-rounder from Afghanistan, may not have had much experience of playing in the IPL, but he could be a dark horse pick at the IPL 2026 auction.
Naib has showcased his potential for Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 2024-25, scoring 381 runs and taking 11 wickets from 12 matches. He could be a good fit in the lower middle-order for PBKS. He could also be an ideal replacement for Azmatullah Omarzai, should he be released. Overall, he has played 167 T20s and has scored 2476 runs while also taking 99 wickets.
Daryl Mitchell had a productive IPL 2024 season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He scored 318 runs from 13 matches (including two fifties), but that wasn’t enough for him to be retained.
He failed to find a team at the IPL 2025 mega auction. But he would be hoping to change that in the IPL 2026 auction. His recent numbers may not be that promising — 85 runs from five matches in Major League Cricket 2025, and 241 runs from 12 matches in Pakistan Super League 2025. But his ability to punish spinners with reverse sweeps is what makes him a formidable choice.