Punjab Kings Star Returns to New Zealand Squad for West Indies T20Is, Big Chance To Boost IPL 2026 Retention Chances

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Kyle Jamieson was recently named in the New Zealand squad for their upcoming five-match home T20I series against West Indies, the final short-format series for the Blackcaps before the T20 World Cup 2026 next year in February. Notably, he will be making a return to the side after missing the England ODIs due to a side stiffness.

The inclusion will also be a big chance for the PBKS star to impress and raise his stock for a possible retention ahead of the deadline on November 15.

Kyle Jamison, who had gone unsold at the auction in the previous two editions, was roped in by PBKS in IPL 2025 as an injury replacement for Lockie Ferguson. The Kiwi had a decent campaign, playing four games and picking up five wickets with a best figure of 3/48. Given his ability to use his extra height to extract pace and bounce on the relatively flatter decks of the subcontinent, a good outing against West Indies would seriously make Punjab consider retaining him in the side before the IPL 2026 auction later in December.

Big names missing from New Zealand squad

Speaking about the New Zealand squad, quite a few big names are missing from the roster. Former captain Kane Williamson was not part of the selection since his recent retirement from T20Is. On the other hand, ace fast bowler Matt Henry will miss the series due to a calf strain.

Other absentees from the Kiwi side include are Finn Allen (foot injury), Lockie Ferguson (hamstring injury), Adam Milne (ankle injury), Glenn Phillips (groin injury), and Ben Sears (hamstring injury).

For the unversed, the series will be played across all formats with the teams first locking horns in the T20I leg from November 5, followed by three ODIs from November 16 and three Tests from December 2.

New Zealand squad for Pakistan T20Is:

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi

