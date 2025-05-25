News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
punjab kings team ipl 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Punjab Kings Top 2 Chances Hit As Key Player Leaves IPL 2025 One Day Ahead of Crucial Clash vs Mumbai Indians

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: May 25, 2025 - 3 min read

Punjab Kings are currently second in the table and will wish to keep it that way

punjab kings team ipl 2025

Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) hopes for a top-two finish to the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 took a big blow as they said goodbye to key all-rounder Marco Jansen just before the Mumbai Indians clash on Monday.

Punjab Kings have made it to the playoffs for the first time in 11 years and are eyeing a top-two finish by beating MI at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in their final league match.

Marco Jansen leaves Punjab Kings just before IPL 2025 playoffs

So far things have gone in favour of PBKS at the toe end of the season after they suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals. Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad while Gujarat Titans were defeated by Chennai Super Kings on Sunday which leaves PBKS to battle it out with the fourth qualified team Mumbai Indians for a top-two finish.

The franchise posted a video of head coach Ricky Ponting announcing Jansen’s departure for the World Test Championship final on Sunday as his teammates wished him well for the summit clash beginning from June 11 at the Lord’s.

“One of our boys is leaving us tomorrow. Marco Jansen is off to the World Test Championship. Been a big part of our success up until here. You’ll be sadly missed. We’ve loved having you here mate,” Ponting said during the team gathering.

ALSO READ:

The legendary Australian captain was a bit cheeky while wishing Jansen well for the WTC final as South Africa will take on the Aussies.

“Good luck in the World Test Championship final, but not too much because you’re playing against the Aussies. But honestly, it was great having you and  wish you all the best,” Ponting said.

PBKS stands close to top-two finish

Jansen has been named in the 15-player squad for the final alongside fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada and Corbin Bosch, who have all featured in the IPL 2025.

Others in the IPL include Delhi Capitals batter Tristan Stubbs, Lucknow Super Giants’ Aiden Markram.

Punjab Kings have so far won eight of their 13 matches and lost four while one match against Kolkata Knight Riders has been abandoned due to bad weather. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Marco Jansen
PBKS vs MI
Punjab Kings
WTC Final 2025
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Heinrich Klaasen fastest IPL hundred by SRH Player KKR IPL 2025

Heinrich Klaasen Enters List of Fastest IPL Hundreds With 37-Ball Century Against KKR in Their Final IPL 2025 Match

9:33 pm
Darpan Jain
ishan kishan srh highest ipl total

Highest IPL Totals: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Beat Their Own Record With Unbelievable Hitting in Their Last Match of IPL 2025

9:33 pm
CX Staff Writer
Tim David Injury Update: Availability for LSG vs RCB and IPL 2025 Playoffs REVEALED

Tim David Injury Update: Availability for LSG vs RCB and IPL 2025 Playoffs REVEALED

8:47 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
who will finish top two in ipl 2025 playoffs race rcb top two mi top two race

IPL 2025 Top 2 Chances: PBKS vs MI and LSG vs RCB to Decide Final Two Playoffs Spots

7:44 pm
CX Staff Writer
Is MS Dhoni Retiring After IPL 2025? CSK Captain Reveals After Win over Gujarat Titans in Final Game of Season

Is MS Dhoni Retiring After IPL 2025? CSK Captain Reveals After Win over Gujarat Titans in Final Game of Season

8:00 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Why Is Venkatesh Iyer Not Part of KKR Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?

Why Is Venkatesh Iyer Not Part of KKR Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?

Venkatesh has endured a forgettable IPL 2025 campaign so far, scoring just 142 runs from 11 matches at a strike-rate of 139.22.
7:51 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.