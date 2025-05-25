Punjab Kings Top 2 Chances Hit As Key Player Leaves IPL 2025 One Day Ahead of Crucial Clash vs Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings are currently second in the table and will wish to keep it that way

Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) hopes for a top-two finish to the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 took a big blow as they said goodbye to key all-rounder Marco Jansen just before the Mumbai Indians clash on Monday.

Punjab Kings have made it to the playoffs for the first time in 11 years and are eyeing a top-two finish by beating MI at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in their final league match.

Marco Jansen leaves Punjab Kings just before IPL 2025 playoffs

So far things have gone in favour of PBKS at the toe end of the season after they suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals. Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad while Gujarat Titans were defeated by Chennai Super Kings on Sunday which leaves PBKS to battle it out with the fourth qualified team Mumbai Indians for a top-two finish.

Wishing you all the very best for the #WTCFinal. Go out there and make us proud! 💪🔥 pic.twitter.com/w9Rzy1Mves — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 25, 2025

The franchise posted a video of head coach Ricky Ponting announcing Jansen’s departure for the World Test Championship final on Sunday as his teammates wished him well for the summit clash beginning from June 11 at the Lord’s.

“One of our boys is leaving us tomorrow. Marco Jansen is off to the World Test Championship. Been a big part of our success up until here. You’ll be sadly missed. We’ve loved having you here mate,” Ponting said during the team gathering.

The legendary Australian captain was a bit cheeky while wishing Jansen well for the WTC final as South Africa will take on the Aussies.

“Good luck in the World Test Championship final, but not too much because you’re playing against the Aussies. But honestly, it was great having you and wish you all the best,” Ponting said.

PBKS stands close to top-two finish

Jansen has been named in the 15-player squad for the final alongside fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada and Corbin Bosch, who have all featured in the IPL 2025.

Others in the IPL include Delhi Capitals batter Tristan Stubbs, Lucknow Super Giants’ Aiden Markram.

Punjab Kings have so far won eight of their 13 matches and lost four while one match against Kolkata Knight Riders has been abandoned due to bad weather.

