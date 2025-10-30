Rahul Dravid Suggests How Rajasthan Royals Batting Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Can Become His Best Version

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been a revelation ever since his foray in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His fearless attitude and audacious batting approach, including a dream-start to his IPL career with a first-ball six only serve as a testament to his sheer skills.

Echoing on the same lines, former RR and India coach Rahul Dravid, who was with the franchise last year in Vaibhav’s debut season and has seen him up close, suggested how the youngster can reach his best version.

Dravid emphasised the negative impact of bombarding instructions and tweaking techniques and rather wanted Suryavanshi to grow through the process of ‘self-discovery’.

Speaking on the Breakfast With Champions YouTube channel, Dravid said,

“Creating certain set of difficulties in the nets, or creating different situations, which then allow him. Or feeding him stuff that he might not be strong at. And then allowing him to discover how he does it, finds his own unique way of doing it. That would be a good way to go about it. It’s a process of self-discovery. And don’t get in the process.”

ALSO READ:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi heroics in IPL and after

He made headlines after becoming the youngest IPL debutant and then notched up the fastest IPL ton by an Indian and the second-fastest overall (in just 35 balls).

After that, he impressed in India colours for the U19 side. In July, during a multi-format England tour, he starred by slamming the fastest hundred ever scored in a Youth ODI, reaching the three-figure mark in just 52 balls.

He continued his sublime form next on the Australia tour earlier in September-October. He first finished as the third-highest run-scorer in the three-match ODI leg with 124 runs at an average of 41.33, before showcasing his explosive hitting abilities in red-ball. The Rajasthan Royals batter scored 113 runs in just 86 deliveries, including nine boundaries and eight maximums, at a strike rate of 131.40 to become the only the second batter after New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum to have multiple Youth Test centuries inside 100 balls.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.