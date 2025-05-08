Rajasthan Royals Bring Back Former Proteas Recruit As Sandeep Sharma’s Replacement for Remainder of IPL 2025

Sandeep is out with a fractured finger.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) key pacer Sandeep Sharma has been ruled out for the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) with a fractured finger. He suffered the injury during the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) where he tried to stop a straight drive from Shubman Gill of his own bowling. The news was confirmed via an official release on the Royals website.

It is now understood, in Sandeep’s absence, the inaugural IPL winners have decided to bring back a former star in Nandre Burger.

