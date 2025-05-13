News
According to a Times of India journalist, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Shimron Hetmyer is unlikely to join his team for IPL 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Rajasthan Royals Overseas Player Might Not Return for IPL 2025

Last updated: May 13, 2025 - 3 min read

Rajasthan Royals have only two games remaining in IPL 2025, which must have been a reason for his absence.

According to a Times of India journalist, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Shimron Hetmyer is unlikely to join his team for IPL 2025.

As the BCCI announced the revised IPL 2025 schedule, teams have started to recall their players for the remainder of the season. However, a few reports suggest several players will be unavailable for the remaining matches.

According to a Times of India journalist, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Shimron Hetmyer is unlikely to join his team. He flew back home as tensions escalated between India and Pakistan, and the IPL was suspended.

Rajasthan Royals have only two games remaining in IPL 2025, which must have been a reason for his absence. Since the Royals are already out of the playoff race, Hetmyer’s presence won’t matter much, and he will have to travel a lot for dead rubbers.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, Shane Bond, RR’s bowling coach, will also not join the squad for the last two matches. The reason might be the same as Hetmyer; no point coming for two dead rubbers, and especially after what had transpired in the previous week, they might be concerned about the security.

Shimron Hetmyer failed to get going with the bat in IPL 2025

Shimron Hetmyer has been among the biggest disappointments this season, for he didn’t step up as consistently as the team wanted with the willow. He has 216 runs at an average of 21.60 and a strike rate of 146.93 in 11 innings, with only one fifty.

Hetmyer’s task was to bat in the middle order and do the power-hitting against pacers, but he hasn’t managed to do so. He played match-losing knocks several times and couldn’t take his team over the line in run-chases.

RR retained him for a whopping INR 11 crore before the IPL 2025 auction and put massive trust in his abilities as a batter. Unfortunately, he couldn’t replicate the same success as in previous years and was completely out of nick.

If his season has ended, Hetmyer would be disappointed with how things panned out in IPL 2025 as a batter. His batting was one of the reasons why RR failed to win enough matches this edition and were among the first teams to be eliminated.

IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
RR
Shane Bond
Shimron Hetmyer
