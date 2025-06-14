News
Rajasthan Royals (RR) young sensation Lhuan-dre Pretorius played a terrific cameo for Hampshire in the T20 Blast 2025 last night.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Prodigy Shines With a Quickfire 44 on T20 Blast Debut

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 14, 2025 - 3 min read

He ended as the leading run-getter of the match.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) young sensation Lhuan-dre Pretorius played a terrific cameo for Hampshire in the T20 Blast 2025 last night.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) young sensation Lhuan-dre Pretorius played a terrific cameo for Hampshire in the T20 Blast 2025 last night. In a rain-curtailed six-over fixture against Middlesex, Lhuan played a quickfire 44-run knock in mere 22 deliveries, including six boundaries and a maximum, at a strike rate of 200.

He opened the innings and remained unbeaten throughout to help Hampshire get to a fighting 63/1 in the first innings. 68.18% of his total runs came in boundaries, as Lhuan played precisely how the team wanted.

MP T20 League 2025 June 12-24 Scindia Cup Madhya Pradesh

He scored 69.84% of the team’s runs alone when the other two batters couldn’t score as quickly as they would have liked. The game later ended in a tie, as the other team also scored one short of the target in their six overs.

ALSO READ:

Eventually, Lhuan-dre Pretorius ended as the leading run-getter of the match and fully capitalised on the bowling attack that did an otherwise fine job. He was on his T20 Blast debut and ensured to make an impact straight away with a blistering knock while opening the innings.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius makes a quick rise in his short career

The talent of Lhuan-dre Pretorius has never been in doubt, for the southpaw impressed immediately with his superior talent. Starting with the U-19 World Cup last year, he has had a rapid rise in his career and already has multiple gigs in T20 leagues.

He scored 287 runs at an average of 57.40 and a 94.10 strike rate in six innings, including three fifties, in the tournament. Then, he had a terrific SA20 2025, where he was the leading run-scorer, with 397 runs at an average of 33.08 and a 166.81 strike rate in 12 outings, comprising three fifties.

Lhuan also came as a replacement player for Nitish Rana for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025, even though he didn’t get a chance to play. Now he has earned a deal at Hampshire and started the tournament on a high note.

This is just the start for Pretorius, who has shown his superior capabilities at such a young age. Given that he is such a big potential, the Proteas batter is bound to achieve towering feats in future.

Darpan Jain
A cricket nerd.

