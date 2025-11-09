Rajat Patidar Injury Update — RCB Captain Set To Be Out for Four Months, Major Doubt for IPL 2026.

He sustained this injury against South Africa A.

Rajat Patidar injury is reportedly serious enough to keep him out of action for an extended period. The RCB captain and India batter sustained an injury in the first unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A in Bengaluru, which rules him out for around four months.

He was in the form of his life before this unfortunate setback and scored runs consistently, at least in red-ball cricket, to raise hopes of reclaiming a spot in the Indian team. Additionally, Rajat Patidar injury is a massive blow for Madhya Pradesh as well, as he will unlikely take part in this season’s Ranji Trophy and other domestic tournaments now.

Following the conclusion of IPL 2025, where he guided RCB to their maiden trophy, Patidar played in the Duleep Trophy and ended the tournament as the leading run-scorer. He scored 382 runs at an average of 76.40 in five outings, including two fifties and as many centuries.

That moment when Rajat Patidar brought up his 💯, off just 112 balls 🙌



The Central Zone captain led from the front and hit a splendid 101(115) 🧢🔥



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/unz0hJ66yE#DuleepTrophy | #Final | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/fwnB0RySSq — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 12, 2025

Later, he compiled a fighting 66 in the Irani Cup 2025 before registering his maiden First Class double century in the Ranji Trophy clash against Punjab in Indore. Patidar had a middling start to the South Africa A rubber, accumulating 19 & 28 across two innings and also sustained a major injury in the same game.

Will Rajat Patidar injury rule him out of IPL 2026?

Rajat Patidar injury has left RCB fans and management concerned about his availability for IPL 2026. He is their captain and one of the premium batters whose absence will massively disrupt the team’s balance as the franchise starts its run for title defence.

ALSO READ:

Patidar scored 312 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 143.77 in 12 innings, comprising two fifties, in IPL 2025. The current rehabilitation period is four months, and he might recover in time just before the next season, so RCB hope he will be available from the start.

In case Patidar doesn’t recover in time, Jitesh Sharma will fill in as a leader, as he did in IPL 2025. Jitesh brings decent captaincy credentials and raised his value with a magnificent run last season.

However, RCB wouldn’t want such a scenario, and IPL is anyway some time away as of now. Concerns will only arise if Patidar suffers another setback in his rehabilitation, which could extend his recovery period and force him to miss the initial games of next season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.