"This guy is a Rashid Khan-type of bowler," Rashid Latif praises this Indian spinner

He has bowled superbly in the last two games against Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders

Mayank Markande has been in sublime form with the ball in IPL 2023. He has been one of the biggest contributors to Sunrisers Hyderabad’s success in the last two games. The former Pakistani wicketkeeper batter, Rashid Latif, was full of praise for the leg spinner Mayank Markande.

The former Pakistani is impressed by the skillsets of Mayank Markande. Latif went on to compare him with the spin wizard Rashid Khan, who is probably the best T20 player going around.

Rashid Latif impressed with the skillsets of Mayank Markrande

Rashid Latif, the former Pakistani captain and wicketkeeper, heaps praise on Mayank Markande, who has bowled superbly in the last two games against Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. He bowled a match-winning spell against PBKS, where he snared as many as four vital wickets and conceded only 15 runs.

He then dismissed two batters against Kolkata Knight Riders, including the prize wicket of the big man Andre Russell. Markrande’s brilliance impressed one and all, including the veterans in the neighbouring country.

“Remember that name, Mayank Markande,” exclaimed Rashid Latif on his YouTube channel after Markande’s fantastic performance. He has pace. He is fast through the air. Ravi Bishnoi is good, but he hasn't succeeded in giving the ball that loop in the air. This guy is a Rashid Khan-type of the bowler with a different angle. Batters had difficulties reading his googly. We will see him in future as well. I haven't seen him play that much, but I saw him bowl yesterday, and I think in two years' time, he can be a great bowler.”

These are strong words by Rashid Latif. Comparison with Rashid Khan is a massive thing for any bowler and will surely give confidence to Mayank Markande. The 54-year-old admitted that he hadn’t seen Markande bowl much before but was impressed by whatever little he saw Markande bowl in IPL 2023.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Anuj Rawat pulls off an acrobatic save and direct-hit to dismiss Prithvi Shaw on duck

Mayank Markande has varied his pace and trajectory subtly this season, which has earned him success. After a blockbuster first season in 2018, Mayank Markande went off the radar in the last few seasons. In the two games, the 25-year-old has scalped 6 wickets at a fantastic bowling average of 7.00 and an economy rate of 5.25 this season. Mayank Markande would want to extend this good run in the tournament.