WATCH: Anuj Rawat pulls off an acrobatic save and direct-hit to dismiss Prithvi Shaw on duck

Prithvi Shaw's poor run with the bat doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon. On Saturday, during the ongoing fixture between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Shaw was out in the first over of the innings yet again; courtesy an incredible acrobatic effort and a direct hit from RCB's Anuj Rawat.

Shaw was initally not included in the starting XI and was used as the Impact Player at the start of Delhi Capitals’ innings in the chase of 175.

Prithvi Shaw looked apprehensive while taking the run

On the fourth ball of the over from Mohammed Siraj, Shaw placed the delivery towards cover and charged for a single. However, the batter was apprehensive for the run but continued regardless; he eventually fell way short of reaching the crease as Anuj Rawat dived, picked the delivery, and threw brilliantly towards the stumps to dismiss the opener.

Earlier, RCB find themselves in a bit of trouble as DC tighten their bowling game. After building a good platform, they loses back-to-back three wickets and had to bring in Anuj Rawat for an extra batting option.

DC made a remarkable comeback to keep RCB to 174/6 despite Virat Kohli`s impressive fifty (50 off 34) in the 20th match of the IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.