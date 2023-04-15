WATCH: Aman Khan grabs a stunner to dismiss Faf du Plessis

Delhi Capitals were in desperate need of a magic moment, and Aman Khan just produced that

Aman Hakim Khan took a fantastic catch to dismiss the RCB captain Faf du Plessis. The Proteas batter, Faf du Plessis, along with Virat Kohli, were off to a rapid start against Delhi Capitals. They amassed as many as 42 runs in the first four-and-a-half overs and looked set to post another big total on a belter of a track.

Delhi Capitals were in desperate need of a magic moment, and Aman Khan just produced that. Aman was placed at mid-wicket when he took that terrific catch. The ever-so-noisy crowd was stunned by the effort.

Faf du Plessis looked in the mood with the willow before handing a catch to Aman Khan. He had hit three fours and a maximum in a knock filled with aggression and class. His dismissal came against the run of play in the first over of Mitchell Marsh.

Marsh bowled on a good length outside the off-stump line after already conceding two boundaries in the over earlier. Faf, who was taking on almost everything, stepped out and tried lashing over the deep mid-wicket region. The ball didn’t come from the sweet part of the bat. Hence, du Plessis couldn’t impart ample timing.

Aman Khan jumped to his right and went with one hand on the catch. The ball didn’t stick completely in his hands on the first attempt, but Hakim showed great presence of mind and calmly grabbed it on the second attempt despite being completely off-balance.

The catch was not easy by any means. Hakim only had a split second to grab a delivery that was travelling quickly away from him. Hakim did well to even get his hands on it. And the composure to hold it on the second chance was commendable.

RCB got a brisk start, and Faf du Plessis was looking in ominous form. Had Hakim not pulled off a stunner, Faf would have caused some serious damage to the DC bowlers. The South African batter had to depart after playing a fine cameo. Hakim’s outstanding grab will certainly be among the best catches of the season.