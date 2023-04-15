Watch: Virat Kohli furious after his half-century; thumps chest in angry gesture

Virat Kohli could be seen in an aggressive mood and visibly put up an overwhelming celebration, pointing his bat at the dugout and beating his chest.

During the ongoing fixture between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), ex-RCB skipper Virat Kohli once again put up a stellar display with the bat to register a quickfire fifty. However, after registering his half-century, Virat Kohli could be seen in an aggressive mood and visibly put up an overwhelming celebration, pointing his bat at the dugout and beating his chest.

Virat was eventually dismissed by Lalit Yadav, but not before much of the carnage has been done.

Virat Kohli in IPL 2023



Matches - 4

Runs - 214

Average - 71.33

Strike rate - 148



Virat Kohli in IPL 2023

Matches - 4

Runs - 214

Average - 71.33

Strike rate - 148

Second highest run scorer for Orange Cap.





DC's superb bowling curb RCB after Kohli's fiery start

Playing against one of his favorite opponents, the former India skipper registered his half-century in 34 balls. His fine innings consisted of 6 fours and a solitary sixer where he set the pace for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Adding more to the milestone, Kohli now has the second most runs against Delhi Capitals.

It has been a poor batting display by Bangalore given the way started Kohli batted early on. Delhi Capitals spinners have bowled nicely on this surface. They kept chipping in with wickets throughout the game not allowing RCB to get away from the game.

RCB sent Anuj Rawat as an impact substitute when they lost four wickets in quick succession scoring only 15 runs and taking 22 balls. Delhi Capitals on the other hand would be pretty happy with the way transpired so far in this game and they would be hoping to take away two points from RCB's fortress.