BCCI issues update on Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer's injury status

There is clarity on the two players' comeback trail for the country after going down with respective injuries to their back.

The BCCI on Saturday (April 15) provided latest update on the respective back issues faced by India's key players Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer.

The board gave the latest update on developments with the injuries to India's ace speedster and one of their middle-order incumbents.

The BCCI confirmed in a media statement that the surgery Bumrah underwent in New Zealand in early March was "successful" and that the cricketer is currently "pain-free".

As per discussions between the specialist surgeon and the BCCI medical staff and NCA physios, it was advised that the pacer can restart his rehabilitation programme in six weeks' time.

Bumrah has now reached NCA in Bangalore to go through the remaining process as he undergoes a long comeback trail, with the Indian team hoping their ace quick can get back in time for the 2023 World Cup in October-November.

Notably, the speedster hasn't played any form of competitive cricket since September last year when he aggravated a lower-back niggle and ultimately missed the T20 World Cup in Australia.

He went through a quick rehab and was even named for his comeback series at the start of the year versus Sri Lanka, but the resurfacing of the pain meant he had to be ruled out prior to the first ODI in January.

Taking lessons from that episode, the BCCI top-brass is seemingly in no mood for any risks with India's all-conquering pace machine.

Shreyas Iyer to undergo back surgery

The update wasn't as positive when it comes to the back injury for Shreyas Iyer, who will be going through "surgery for his lower back issue next week", confirmed the BCCI.

"He will remain under the surgeon’s care for two weeks and will return to the NCA after that for rehabilitation," the board added, indirectly ruling out the player for a considerable length of time.

Iyer has been dealing with this back issue since returning from the trip to Bangladesh in December last year. The Test and ODI regular did play the series against Sri Lanka in January but missed New Zealand's visit to India as he was sent to the NCA to reocuperate from his injury.

Subsequently missing the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February against Australia, the Mumbaikar was once again sidelined when he complained of back pain and swelling just after India's first-innings fielding effort for the last Test in Ahmedabad in March and couldn't arrive for his turn to bat.

It has now been ascertained that he requires surgery for his problem, which could sideline him for the best part of the year, potentially thwarting his hopes of representing the country in a home 50-overs World Cup.