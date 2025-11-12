Ravichandran Ashwin Breaks Down CSK Auction Strategy 2026, Suggests Three Players to Target on Priority

CSK endured their worst-ever IPL season in 2025, finishing bottom of the points table with just four wins.

With a significant purse available, boosted by Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement and a likely trade of Ravindra Jadeja to Rajasthan Royals (RR), involving Sam Curran, the focus will move to the CSK auction strategy 2026. Former India cricketer Ashwin believes Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will focus on three players at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction to rebuild after their worst-ever season in 2025.

Ravichandran Ashwin Dissects CSK Auction Strategy 2026

Ravichandran Ashwin suggested the CSK auction strategy 2026 may target veteran South African batter David Miller to strengthen their lower middle-order, if he is released by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The former CSK spinner also advised the Men in Yellow to go after wrist spinner Rahul Chahar and Mohammad Shami to lead their pace attack.

“I know there is a lot of talk about Cameron Green to CSK, but I think they will target two players in particular. One is David Miller, if he is released, and the other is Mohammad Shami, who will probably be released. Another one could probably be Rahul Chahar,” R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Interestingly, all three players mentioned above endured an underwhelming season with their new franchises in IPL 2025. Both Miller and Shami received a handful of opportunities, while Chahar featured in a solitary game, where he bowled one over. Notably, both bowlers played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last year.

The southpaw batter scored 153 runs at a strike rate of 127.49 and failed to provide final flourishes for the team when needed. Shami, on the other hand, featured in nine matches and managed only six wickets at an average of 56.16 and a hefty economy rate of 11.23.

Changes in CSK Auction Strategy 2026 Fueled by Wooden Spoon in 2025

Chennai Super Kings fast bowlers registered the joint second-lowest number of wickets and at an economy rate of 10.14, underlining their struggles in the pace department. Individually, apart from Noor Ahmad (24), none of the bowlers managed to cross the 15-wicket mark, with Khaleel Ahmed being next in the list with 15 scalps.

In the spin department. Ravindra Jadeja was the second-highest wicket-taker for CSK in IPL 2025, claiming 10 wickets at an average of 32.40. His reported move to Rajasthan Royals leaves a significant gap in CSK’s spin department, as Jadeja’s left-arm spin played a crucial role in controlling the middle overs.

On the batting front, CSK batters recorded the worst strike rate among all teams, scoring runs at 155.80.

Thus, as the IPL auction looms in December, the CSK auction strategy 2026 will focus on certain targeted players, and as suggested by Ashwin, Miller, Shami, and Chahar may be on their top priority.

