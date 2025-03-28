News
Ravindra Jadeja Chennai Super Kings CSK vs RCB IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 28, 2025

Ravindra Jadeja Creates History Despite CSK’s Loss to RCB! First Player in IPL to reach the double of 3000 runs and 100+ wickets

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Ravindra Jadeja reached the unique milestone during the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Ravindra Jadeja Chennai Super Kings CSK vs RCB IPL 2025

All-rounder Ravindra Jadea joined an elite list during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday.

Ravindra Jadeja joins elite list

The Chennai Super Kings player became the first cricketer to score 3000 runs and take 100-plus wickets in IPL history. His milestone, however, came during a defeat for Chennai Super Kings. Chennai Super Kings lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 50 runs, making this their first loss of the season. Chennai Super Kings had beaten Mumbai Indians in their first match of the season last week.

While Jadeja endured wicketless figures of 0/37 against RCB on Friday, he managed to score 25 runs off 19 balls in Chennai Super Kings’ run chase. Chennai Super Kings were looking to chase down 197 runs but were restricted to 147/8 from 20 overs. Jadeja was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood in the 19th over to put the hosts in trouble at 130/8. MS Dhoni (30*) remained unbeaten along with Noor Ahmad (0*) at the other end.

ALSO READ:

Till date, Ravindra Jadeja has scored 3001 runs from 242 matches at a strike-rate of 129.47, including three fifties. With the ball, the Saurashtra spinner has taken 160 wickets, with his best bowling figures of 5/16 coming against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in IPL 2012.

CSK vs RCB match summary

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a challenging total of 196/7 from 20 overs. Openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli forged 45 runs for the first wicket before the England batter departed for 32 in the fifth over. Virat Kohli, who scored 31 runs, stood on for a while more and forged partnerships with Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar. Rajat Patidar registered a half-century, scoring 51 runs off 32 balls.

Chennai Super Kings were restricted to 30/3 in the powerplay during their run chase. They lost Rahul Tripathi, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda all in the powerplay and matters turned from bad to worse after they were restricted to 80/6 in the 13th over. This was after Yash Dayal cleaned up Shivam Dube.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

