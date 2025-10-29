RCB All-Rounder Delivers Fiery Spell in BAN vs WI 2nd T20I to Boost His IPL 2026 Retention Case

West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd delivered a match-winning performance in the second T20I against Bangladesh, helping his side secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star reminded the team management of his value with both power-hitting brilliance and knack of taking wickets in the middle overs as he bolstered his case for IPL 2026 retention.

Romario Shepherd Produces an Inspiring Spell in BAN vs WI 2nd T20I

Defending a modest total of 149, Shepherd led the charge for the visitors, claiming impressive figures of 3 for 29 in his four-over spell. His discipline and control proved decisive in derailing Bangladesh’s chase, dismissing top-scorer Tanzid Hasan (61 off 48 balls), Towhid Hridoy, and Jaker Ali, dismantling Bangladesh’s real hopes of pursuit.

Despite West Indies dropping as many as four catches, Shepherd’s accuracy ensured the momentum never shifted to the opposition. His sharp, short balls and change of pace kept the batters guessing on a tricky surface in Mirpur.

Shepherd, who contributed 13 runs with the bat, was adjudged Player of the Match for his all-round display.

ALSO READ:

Romario Shepherd Pushes His Case for IPL retention

His impactful outing comes at a crucial time as the IPL 2026 retention deadlines are approaching quickly. Having already established himself as a reliable finisher and death-bowling specialist for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Shepherd’s latest international heroics will boost his stock further.

Earlier in the year, the all-rounder played a crucial part in RCB’s maiden IPL title triumph. He not only claimed six wickets in eight matches, the pinch hitter hit 70 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 291.66, including the fastest fifty by a player for the franchise in its 18-year history. The 30-year-old recently made impactful performances in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025.

Now, as the West Indies aim for a clean sweep in the final T20I, Shepherd’s redemption has given RCB fans another reason to believe that the franchise can eye back-to-back titles.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.