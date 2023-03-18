IPL 2023: RCB Announce New Zealand's Michael Bracewell As Will Jacks' Replacement

The New Zealand cricketer has also been released from the white-ball squad for Sri Lanka series to enable his participation in IPL 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have announced Michael Bracewell as their replacement pick for the injured Will Jacks ahead of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting March 31. Bracewell has been signed at a base sum prize of INR 1 crores, which is a steal given his form and utility.

The three-time finalists have roped in the New Zealand middle-order blaster and handy off-spinner for IPL 2023 after his England counterpart went down with a knee injury that has ruled Jacks out of action for some time.

Identifying a replacement to one of their ambitious picks from the mini-auction held late last year, the RCB think-tank led by their director of cricket Mike Hesson has signed Bracewell for his ability to go blazing with the willow in the end overs and balance up the side by delivering tight overs through the middle phase.

The replacement was approved by the IPL governing council and BCCI authorities officially on Saturday (March 18), less than two weeks prior to the beginning of the league's 16th edition. RCB will be playing their opening game of the 10-team competition on April 2 versus five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI).

RCB bring in Michael Bracewell for IPL 2023

Talented and determined allround cricketer for the Kiwis, Michael Bracewell has been a valuable addition to the New Zealand set-up across formats since his debut.

The Wellington allrounder, aged 32, has already played multiple knocks of great affluence and impact, apart from delivering crucial wickets with the ball in hand for the Black Caps.

In all, the late bloomer has played 7 Tests, 19 ODIs and 16 T20Is for New Zealand with close to 800 runs and nearly 50 wickets at the international stage from his first outing last year. Bracewell enriched his stocks on the recent trip to India, where his tremendous century in the first ODI in Hyderabad after a top-order collapse gave the Indians a major scare.

It was that knock which would've further enticed RCB towards Bracewell as they look to add to their number of match-winners in the batting line-up that is still undergoing transition ever since the retirement of the legendary AB de Villiers.