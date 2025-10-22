RCB Could Have 3 Oval Invincible Stars On Their Radar For IPL 2026 Auction

RCB could look to release Liam Livingstone.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will head into the IPL 2026 auction as the champions, having finally lifted the trophy curse in 2025. They have a formidable squad but they will still look to strengthen their side further by bringing in some new assets.

The franchises have their scouts all over the world in different leagues. The Hundred being one of those. RCB could have three or more players from the three-time champions Oval Invincibles on their radar in the upcoming auction.

RCB’s analyst Freddie Wilde works at Oval Invincibles as well, and that connection could come into play. However, they might have to compete with Mumbai Indians, who have stakes in the Invincibles. Here we take a look at three Oval Invincibles stars RCB could go after in the IPL 2026 auction.

RCB could look at Gus Atkinson as Josh Hazlewood backup

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood was one of the key players in RCB clinching their maiden IPL trophy. But with the Ashes 2025 and the T20 World Cup 2026 coming up, his role in the next season remains uncertain.

The defending champions will need a good backup for Hazlewood, and Gus Atkinson could be that. The England pacer played only one game in the recent season in The Hundred but has good attributes. He is tall, has pace, and can move the ball. He has 72 wickets in the shorter format at an economy of nine.

Donovan Ferreira could be like-for-like replacement for Liam Livingstone

Delhi Capitals currently have Donovan Ferreira in their squad but they did not give him enough opportunities in the previous season. If they part ways, the South African all-rounder is likely to be a hot property in the IPL 2026 auction.

Ferreira was magnificent for Oval Invincibles this year, blasting 181 runs at a strike rate of 235 while averaging 45. Overall this year, he has scored 645 runs at an average of 34 and strike rate of 198. His ability to go berserk from ball one makes him a great asset. Ferreira could be a perfect like-for-like replacement for Liam Livingstone, who had a poor IPL 2025 campaign.

Saqib Mahmood could be a solid pick in IPL 2026 Auction

Another Oval Invincibles star, Saqib Mahmood could also be on the RCB targets. The fast bowler played six games in The Hundred 2025, picking up seven scalps at an economy of 10.15. Although he was expensive, he made an impact with crucial wickets.

In his overall T20 career, Saqib has 123 wickets at an economy of 8.70. Saqib has the ability to bowl yorkers and can be an excellent prospect in death overs. With the new RCB team management, led by Andy Flower, leaning towards English players, Saqib could earn his maiden IPL title.

