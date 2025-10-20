RCB Star Blasts 85 Off 56 Balls, Bolsters His Case for Retention Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

With the IPL 2026 auction looming, franchises have started keeping a close watch on players performing across leagues and international matches. Among them, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Phil Salt continues to dominate 2025, delivering another strong performance for England.

Phil Salt Continues To Dominate 2025 With Stunning Form

After the first T20I was washed out due to rain, Salt displayed why he is considered amongst the best openers in the world in the second T20I between New Zealand and England at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday (October 20).

On a belter at Hagley Oval, England suffered an early blow with Jos Buttler dismissed in the second over. But the swashbuckling opener took the responsibility on his shoulder, launching a counterattack immediately, smashing a six and a four on the second and third delivery of the innings, setting a tone for a big total as England posted the highest-ever powerplay total at the venue.

The right-hander notched up his half-century off just 33 balls, an innings of calculated aggression and hard running between the wickets.

He missed out on a well-deserved century after being caught brilliantly by Michael Bracewell on the boundary line. His quick-fire 85-run knock was laced with 11 fours and a six, striking at 151.78.

ALSO READ:

Will RCB Retain Phil Salt Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction?

After lifting the IPL 2024 title with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Salt was roped in by RCB for a whopping 11.50 Crores at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year. The move proved to be a masterstroke as the Englishmen emerged as the vital cog in the Royal Challengers’ maiden IPL title triumph.

Despite missing a few games to be with family for the birth of his child, Salt remained one of the standout performers. In 13 matches, the aggressive opener piled up 403 runs at an average of 33.58 and an explosive strike rate of 175.98. Additionally, his aggressive approach perfectly complemented Virat Kohli, who primarily plays an anchor’s role.

Since IPL 2025, Salt has been enjoying a prime form, amassing 798 runs in 22 innings at an average of 39.90 and a strike rate of 154.95, including a hundred and four half-centuries.

Given his consistent performances and powerplay dominance, and ability to contribute as a wicket-keeper, RCB are almost certain to retain Phil Salt ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.