RCB Forced To Try New Pre-Match Approach Ahead of Qualifier 1 Match vs PBKS in IPL 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 28, 2025 - 2 min read
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) put up an exhilarating display in their final league game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to finish in the top-two and secure a berth in the Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). They will now lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) and a win will put them directly in the summit clash.

However, ahead of the decisive clash, RCB will be forced to try a new pre-match approach. They will now head into the fixture without any practice session as they have very little time between games.

Ahead of their second-last league stage clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), RCB’s head coach Andy Flower had also expressed similar concerns with scheduling.

Notably, RCB played against LSG on May 27 and have only one day in between where they had to travel before facing the Punjab outfit on May 29.

“That’s not your ideal lead-in to a qualifying game. We’ll finish late, get to bed quite late, then travel 28th and play 29th, but that’s the situation in front of us. The best way is for everyone to take in the reality of that, deal with it, and we’ll be ready for that game.”

ALSO READ:

RCB set to get overseas stars boost for IPL 2025 playoffs

RCB, who have their sights set on winning the elusive maiden title, will get a major boost of overseas stars with Tim David and Josh Hazlewood expected to return.

David had suffered a hamstring injury in the SRH game and was absent for the LSG game. On the other hand, Hazlewood had returned home during the IPL suspension and was rehabbing from a shoulder niggle, but had arrived in India ahead of their last game. Despite that, the RCB management kept him out of the clash to keep him fresh for the playoffs.

