RCB Have a Solid Plan To Turn Chinnaswamy Into a Fortress for IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 2, 2025

RCB Have a Solid Plan To Turn Chinnaswamy Into a Fortress for IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

RCB will play their first match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium this season against Gujarat Titans.

RCB Have a Solid Plan To Turn Chinnaswamy Into a Fortress for IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have a chance to do something special in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 by winning their first three matches in a row. They last achieved this in 2021. As they get ready for their first home game of the season, team director Mo Bobat stressed the importance of a strong start. Even though their results at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium have not been consistent in recent years, the team is eager to make an impact.

Turning Home Advantage into Strength

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Bobat pointed out that playing away against tough teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings was a big challenge, but the team used it as motivation. Now that they are back at their home ground, their goal is to put on a great show for their fans and keep their winning streak going.

“We’ve definitely tried to focus in those first couple of games at making a statement start. Because going to two big teams [Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings] with good and proud home records is a good challenge. So, we use that as something to motivate the group. Similarly, we want to come back here [Chinnaswamy] and motivate the group to put on a show in front of their own fans,” Bobat said.

Building a Strong and Balanced Squad

Bobat expressed confidence in the squad’s balance, stating that they have built a strong team capable of handling the unique conditions at Chinnaswamy. He highlighted the batting lineup’s ability to take full advantage of the favorable conditions, while also backing the bowlers to adapt effectively. The focus, he emphasized, is not just on attacking but also on successfully defending totals, which has been a key challenge at this venue.

“We’ve recruited a team that we think is pretty powerful, with the batting line-up which we hope can exploit those batting conditions,” he said. “And we think we’ve got a bowling attack that’s particularly skillful and that can deal with the challenge of bowling here. Attacking here but also defending here,” he added.

RCB’s Approach to Workload Management

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are taking a cautious approach with their senior fast bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, to ensure they remain fit for the long IPL season. Bhuvneshwar missed the opening match due to a minor niggle, but according to team director Mo Bobat, he was close to being available. However, the team management decided not to rush him and risk further complications.

On the other hand, Hazlewood has been recovering from a series of injuries, including a side strain and calf issues that troubled him during Australia’s Test summer. His most recent setback was a hip injury, which was managed carefully by Cricket Australia before he was handed over to RCB. The franchise then completed his rehabilitation, and now both bowlers are considered to be in good shape. With a long tournament ahead, RCB is keen on managing their workload effectively to ensure they can perform at their best when needed.

“He [Bhuvneshwar] probably could have played that first game if we really wanted him to, but we didn’t want to put him at risk,” Bobat said. “Josh came off the back of an injury with Cricket Australia, but they managed that pretty conservatively and then handed him over to us and we finished that rehab here. So, they’re both in a good place now.

“It’s likely we’re going to have to think about keeping players fresh through the middle. I think that’s obvious. But right now, every game is important, so we’re not thinking too far ahead. We’ll take it on a day by day, week by week basis, ” he further stated.

RCB will play their first match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium this season against Gujarat Titans.

IPL 2025
Mo Bobat
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

