RCB’s Latest Auction Punt Under Scrutiny for Poor Form in BBL, Could Miss a Starting XI Spot at IPL 2025

He was bought by RCB for INR 2.6 crores.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made a surprising pick during the India Premier League (IPL 2025) auction when they acquired 21-year-old English commodity Jacob Bethell for INR 2.6 crores.

However, it now seems that Bethell might struggle to find a spot in the RCB playing XI after subpar performances in the ongoing Big Bash League. Playing for the Melbourne Renegades, the young batting all-rounder has managed to score just 107 runs in six outings, averaging under 20 with a strike rate just above 100. With the ball, he has picked up only one scalp.

With such average stats, the RCB management will also think twice about taking the punt on Bethell and including him in the playing roster, especially with proven overseas contenders like Tim David available for selection.

ALSO READ: Strongest KKR Bowling Attack For IPL 2025 Revealed: Spencer Johnson Adds Firepower to a Lethal Attack

Jacob Bethell has impressed at the international level

Bethell made his white-ball debut for England in September against Australia and has already shown his talent. In just seven T20Is, he has scored two half-centuries, accumulating 173 runs at an impressive average of 57.66, establishing himself as a promising young player. In ODIs, Bethell has managed 167 runs in eight games and taken four wickets with the ball too.

He earned his Test cap for the Three Lions last month during the New Zealand vs England 1st Test in Christchurch. Bethell made a solid start to his red-ball career too, scoring a maiden half-century and helping England secure a win at Hagley Oval.

Soon after, the England Cricket Board (RCB) also upgraded his development contract to a central contract until September 2026.

Coming to his RCB move, Bethell’s debut in the IPL will eventually depend on his form and how the Bengaluru franchise wants to form their side but he should definitely get an opportunity at some stage in the tournament.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.