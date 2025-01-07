Strongest KKR Bowling Attack For IPL 2025 Revealed: Spencer Johnson Adds Firepower to a Lethal Attack

While they couldn’t retain or repurchase all the bowlers from the previous squad, most of their bowling lineup has stayed consistent.

Before the IPL 2025 auction, KKR retained six players, including their main spinners and fast bowlers. In the auction, they managed to bring back some key players from their title-winning campaign last season.

While they couldn’t retain or repurchase all the bowlers from the previous squad, most of their bowling lineup has stayed consistent.

Also Read: 3 Major Strengths of KKR Heading into IPL 2025 Season

Now let’s take a look at the strongest KKR bowling attack for IPL 2025.

Spencer Johnson and Vaibhav Arora as Powerplay Bowlers

Spencer Johnson and Vaibhav Arora will be the new ball bowlers in the powerplay for KKR in IPL 2025. Last season, Spencer Johnson for Gujarat Titans took four wickets in five matches. After returning from an injury, he took eight wickets in three T20Is against Pakistan.



Vaibhav Arora, a member of the KKR title-winning team, took 11 wickets in 10 matches, demonstrating his ability to swing both ways. His form has continued in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with 13 wickets in six matches.

Spencer Johnson and Vaibhav Arora may be inexperienced in the IPL, but they could form an effective partnership in the coming season.

Harshit Rana as 3rd Pacer in the Middle and Death overs

Harshit Rana, a key member of KKR’s title-winning team, was retained by the franchise prior to the auction. Last season, he was instrumental, taking 19 wickets in 13 games, particularly in the middle and death overs.

Rana can consistently bowl in the mid-140s and because of his height can generate bounce. He also has a knack for delivering well-hidden slower balls.

Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy as Spin Duo

Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy were key players in KKR’s title-winning campaign last year. Chakravarthy took 21 wickets and Narine took 17, both of whom excelled in the middle overs by breaking partnerships and producing crucial wickets in critical situations.

They are two of the best spinners in the IPL and will be very important for KKR’s success in 2025.

Also Read: 3 Major Problems For KKR Heading into IPL 2025 Season

Andre Russell as Fourth Pacer

Andre Russell was a key bowler for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024, claiming 19 wickets in 15 games. He usually bowled in the middle and death overs, frequently picking up crucial wickets at critical moments in the game to help KKR gain an advantage.

Russell is expected to be a key player as the fourth pacer this season. His ability to perform under pressure makes him an important member of KKR’s bowling lineup.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.