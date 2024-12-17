News
We look at three major strengths of KKR heading into the IPL 2025 season.
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 17, 2024 - 6:03 pm

3 Major Strengths of KKR Heading into IPL 2025 Season

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Their squad looks promising and will start the next season as one of the teams to beat.

We look at three major strengths of KKR heading into the IPL 2025 season.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were among two teams to retain as many as six players before the IPL 2025 auction. Still, they had a few crucial slots to fill during the auction and did a fine job of finding ideal players for the remaining spots.

Maybe they spent extra money on a couple of players, but KKR might be pleased with their efforts. Their squad looks promising and will start the next season as one of the teams to beat.

We look at three major strengths of KKR heading into the IPL 2025 season.

Variety and depth in the batting order

KKR have one of the most fearsome batting lineups in the competition. They have two attacking openers who can exploit the powerplay overs, spin-hitters with high intent in the middle order, and pace-hitters in the middle and lower middle order.

Further, their batting has ample depth due to Harshit Rana’s availability in the lower order. So, there’s no shortage of firepower and depth in the batting unit, and they will again go hard from the first ball.

Also Read: 3 Major Problems For KKR Heading into IPL 2025 Season

Plenty of bowling options in the strongest XI

While the Impact Player rule has reduced the value of all-rounders, Kolkata Knight Riders have no dearth of bowling options in their strongest XI. Most of their batters can contribute with the ball in addition to specialist bowlers.

If everyone is fit, KKR will have as many as eight bowling options, a luxury for any captain. Other bowlers can chip in and cover their overs if anyone gets injured or has a bad day.

Strongest spin attack in the competition

Kolkata Knight Riders have two of the finest spinners in the competition – Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. While Narine is a defensive spinner, Varun is a genuine wicket-taker who can be used in any phase.

These two combine to form the best spin attack with a proven record and vast experience. They also have Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, and Moeen Ali in the backups who can come anytime and provide similar value.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

