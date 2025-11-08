RCB Mentor Dinesh Karthik Stuns As Surprise Bowler, Takes Wicket in Hong Kong Sixes 2025 [WATCH].

He is primarily a wicketkeeper.

Although not a regular bowler, RCB batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik took up the ball and claimed a wicket during the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 fixture against Kuwait. Before this, he only had a solitary wicket in his professional career, which came in the T20 format, and the 40-year-old had hardly bowled in his illustrious career because he is primarily a wicketkeeper.

Karthik decided to roll over his arms after the main ones went for a few runs, and this is, anyway, a fun contest where all batters do is hit sixes, as the tournament’s name suggests. He bowled a gentle fuller-length ball outside the off-stump line, to which Mohamed Shafeeq tried to whack towards the deep midwicket region against the line, but couldn’t nail it.

The ball went high in the air, and Robin Uthappa ran around to complete an easy catch to leave Karthik smiling. He probably didn’t expect to get a wicket and just bowled a random ball, but the batter played a false shot to give something to cheer to the Indian captain.

Dinesh Karthik eventually finished his only over by conceding 23 runs, including three maximums, but the wicket on the second delivery of the set remained the highlight. In such a long career, he hardly needed to bowl, but an impromptu decision to take the ball ended well for him and India.

Kuwait handed a shock defeat to India, led by Dinesh Karthik

Meanwhile, Kuwait did the unthinkable by defeating India in their final group-stage game by a massive 27-run margin. Batting first, they scored 106/5 in six overs – thanks to a quickfire fifty by Yasin Patel, who scored 58 runs in 14 balls, including two boundaries and eight maximums, at a strike rate of 414.29.

For India, Abhimanyu Mithun grabbed two wickets, while Stuart Binny, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Dinesh Karthik dismissed a batter each. During the second innings, the Men in Blue were off to the worst start possible, losing three wickets for 12 runs inside 1.2 overs.

Later, Abhimanyu Mithun (26) and Shahbaz Nadeem (19) hit a few big shots to salvage pride, but the target was too big to chase for the two. This defeat eliminated India, with Pakistan and Kuwait advancing to the next stage from Pool C.

Obviously, India didn’t have any of the main players, and all featuring in the tournament are retired and past their prime, but a defeat against Kuwait is still surprising. They defeated Pakistan by two runs (DLS Method) yesterday, and had the game not been interrupted due to rain, India could have lost that as well.

